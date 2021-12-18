Start-up founder Peter Rex buys historic Ella hotel





The new owner of Hotel Ella aims to sell the property in digital pieces. Driving the news: The Ella Hotel, the boutique hotel in a historic mansion near the University of Texas campus, changed hands in an unlikely deal that was struck on Wednesday when startup CEO Peter Rex Austin-based technology company Rex has taken over. The big picture: The purchase by the tech founder who moved his business from Seattle to Austin last year is part of his plan to make real estate investing more accessible. He claims he will sell hotel fractions to accredited blockchain investors, and he says he intends to eventually seek approval from federal regulators to sell these coins to anyone. Yes, but: Using blockchain technology to allow any user to buy and sell property through a non-fungible token (NFT) will be an uphill battle. Regulators have yet to release more guidance or new rules on digital assets, making it difficult to sell likely titles to everyday consumers. But Rex says his plan will work on the Clean Prop app, a subsidiary of his startup, and make it the New York Real Estate Stock Exchange. He plans to launch the app in the coming weeks for accredited investors and will list the Ella Hotel and a handful of other Rex-owned properties. “We are democratizing real estate,” added the CEO. “Real estate has been a luxury for the rich, especially blue chip assets. “ To note: It may take years to receive SEC approval. In addition, the financial world continues to ask regulators and lawmakers for more legal clarity regarding digital assets. Alison Staloch, chief financial officer of real estate investment platform Fundrise, said the Securities and Exchange Commission will focus on protecting investors, adding that it has taken Fundrise years to be able to produce a fund. qualified by the SEC which was really accessible to all individual investors.

“We are extremely optimistic about the underlying technology as a force for decentralization,” said Axios Staloch, who previously worked as a chief accountant in the SEC’s investment management division.

“However, I don’t fully understand how this blockchain application makes investing more accessible, efficient or effective,” she continued.

“Proving ownership is considerably easier in real estate than, say, in the digital art world. Fundrise, for example, uses an SEC-registered transfer agent, the same ownership record that you use when you buy a public stock or bond. “ And after: The Ella Hotel and its restaurant, Goodall’s Kitchen, will continue their normal operations with the same staff, but Rex is considering expanding the boutique hotel’s offerings.

