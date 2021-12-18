Farrell: Forget about forecasting and focus on certainty in paying off your debts





It is the season of economic and market forecasts for 2022. The list of uncertainties at the dawn of the new year is long. Is inflation going to take off or go down? Will the economy stumble with the omicron, or some other currently unknown variant? Can the stock market keep its valuation high, or not? Given the deep uncertainties heading into the new year, the latest US survey of McKinsey & Co. consulting opportunities is troubling. Only 48% of those polled said they could cover more than two months of expenses if they lost their job. My own feeling is that even people with better finances than the 48% fear they are too vulnerable to an unexpected setback. The combination of economic uncertainty and the financial fragility of households is a clear signal to reduce household risks. You can’t do it all at once, so it’s important to focus on your greatest risk of bad weather. Perhaps you have heard through the vineyard work that a restructuring is underway. Maybe you have too much debt or worry that your child will have to borrow too much for college. Take on the risk that matters most to you. Let’s say you’re worried about losing your job in the New Year (or want to join the Great Resignation). Take the time to research what you might want to do next. Connect with your network of friends and colleagues, people who know your talents. Most of the jobs come from referrals or suggestions from networks developed during the year. Employers are eager to hire, so the time for a thoughtful job change, voluntary or involuntary, might be right. Too much debt is often the biggest financial risk households face. Here’s the problem: No one knows what the markets will do in 2022 and beyond, but when you pay off your debt, you set yourself a rate of return equal to its interest rate. You also earn less on your savings than you pay in interest, a money-losing proposition. “This is why paying off household debts, starting with the debts at the highest interest rates, is your best investment. It is completely safe and it gives you a return that is definitely above the market,” Laurence wrote. Kotlikoff, economist at Boston University. in his recent book, “Money Magic: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life”. Forget the forecast. Manage financial risks and take action to reduce your greatest vulnerabilities in 2022. Chris Farrell is a senior economics contributor for American Public Media’s Marketplace and commentator for Minnesota Public Radio.

