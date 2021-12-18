Read: Turkey’s stocks rout trips breakers twice in an hour





Turkey halted trading on the Istanbul Stock Exchange, with the market’s second-biggest sale this year tripping circuit breakers, as the pound extended its decline to a new all-time low. Trading in equities, equity derivatives and repurchase agreements was automatically halted twice in an hour after the Borsa Istanbul 100 index fell 7% on Friday. The benchmark ended the day down 8.5%, its biggest drop since March, when the sacking of then central bank governor Naci Agbal caused turmoil in Turkish financial markets. .

Bloomberg Turkish stocks have been in tears for much of the past four months, as investors seek to hedge against soaring inflation and battle a currency that has lost more than half of its value against the greenback until now this year. Dramatic declines on Friday followed a central bank intervention in the currency market that failed to stem the decline in the pound following a decision by the monetary authority the day before to cut the benchmark repo rate despite soaring inflation. Although the Borsa Istanbul Index has rebounded strongly this year in local terms, in US dollar terms it has fallen 36%, making it the worst performing equity market in the world. The complete surrender of Turkish stocks today could represent a turning point in local sentiment, Nick Stadtmiller, director of emerging markets at Medley Advisors said by email. Turkish stocks surged despite the deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop. But now Turks withdrawing their money from the stock market may represent an acceleration in the trend of local capital outflows from the country.

Relaxation cycle

Turkey’s central bank easing cycle since September has seen the policy rate fall by 5 percentage points, sparking a rush to buy dollars among businesses and retail investors. The deteriorating inflation outlook has hit bonds, with 10-year yields hitting 22.8% on Friday, a record high, according to data dating back to 2010.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for cuts in borrowing costs, arguing that lowering rates will eventually free the Turkish economy from dependence on short-term inflows of foreign capital. The policy hub and the ensuing market turmoil have prompted complaints from industry, who say the current volatility is hurting businesses.



This cry for help is probably one of the reasons that prompted the stock sell-off, according to Burak Cetinceker, fund manager at Strateji Portfoy in Istanbul. Critics from businessmen have shown that there is no synergy with the central bank, he said. There is a business model that no one understands. The typical reaction to the depreciation of emerging market stock markets is a rally, as investors use stocks as a hedge and major stocks often generate a lot of hard currency income, said Richard Segal, research analyst at Ambrosia Capital, based in London. However, today is different due to exchange rate volatility, and the pound is approaching rates, suggesting that bank capital ratios are low. In addition, some business groups have started to speak out more publicly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/turkey-stock-rout-triggers-circuit-breakers-twice-in-an-hour/articleshow/88352141.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos