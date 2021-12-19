Vietnamese stock exchange closes year of historic breakthroughs

HANOI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua): There are only a few days left before the Vietnamese stock market ends a year filled with new records set in terms of scores, liquidity and market participation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global economy as well as the Vietnamese economy, leading to stagnation in production and crippled services at least occasionally. Due to the pandemic, Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 6.17% in the third quarter of 2021, the largest quarterly decline on record.

Contrary to the gloomy atmosphere of manufacturing and business services, the Vietnamese stock market has exploded with historic breakthroughs. On November 25, VN-Index, the benchmark index of the South Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), hit an all-time high of 1,500.81 points.

The threshold was 33.9% above the level set at the start of 2021 and more than 120% from its low in March 2020 when the country was affected by the first outbreak of Covid-19.

Since then, despite concerns about Covid-19 developments and global fluctuations, VN-Index has only adjusted downward to a moderate level.

As of November 30, Vietnam’s market capitalization jumped 37.6% year-on-year to an all-time high of 9,193 trillion Vietnamese dong (around $ 400 billion), the equivalent of 148% of the country’s GDP. , according to the Vietnam Securities Commission. .

NATIONAL INVESTORS – MAIN DRIVER OF THE ESCAPE

The massive participation of domestic individual investors is fueling the stock market recently, analysts said.

Against the background of the low interest rates of savings in financial institutions, the unused money of the population has shifted to investments in securities to seek higher profits. As a result, the number of new accounts opened by domestic individuals has been reported to over 100,000 accounts per month since March of this year.

Remarkably in November, domestic investors opened some 220,600 new trading accounts, marking the first month in history with more than 200,000 new accounts opened, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository.

In total, in the first 11 months of this year, over 1.3 million new domestic investor trading accounts were registered, far more than the total number of over one million created between 2017 and 2020.

Trading liquidity is also a highlight of this year in the Vietnamese stock market, where sessions worth over US $ 1 billion have now become a regular practice. For the single session of November 19, the value of transactions broke records on the three Vietnamese exchanges, namely HoSE, HNX and UPCoM, totaling more than 56.3 trillion Vietnamese dong (approximately 2.5 billion dollars), with almost $ 2 billion for HoSE alone.

High investor expectations for effective government control of the pandemic and a potential economic stimulus package have been another driving force for the Vietnamese stock market in recent months. The economic stimulus plan, currently under review by the country’s Ministry of Investment and Planning with a scale of up to US $ 35 billion, is expected to support businesses, boost employment and social security. , develop infrastructure and free up social resources.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY – A SOLID FOUNDATION FOR ADDITIONAL PROSPEROUS STOCK

After losing momentum in the third quarter due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Vietnamese economy is operating in a new normal with a high vaccination coverage rate and a gradual opening up to the world.

Vietnam has officially moved from a “zero-COVID” policy to flexibly adapt to the pandemic since early October, allowing the resumption of socio-economic activities after several months of closures.

A good sign, Vietnam’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which measures the health of its manufacturing sector, resumed growth in October and November after five consecutive months of decline as production, new orders and purchasing activity all increased.

The new variant of the Covid-19 Omicron variant and growing infections in Vietnam could slow the recovery of its economy.

However, indicators reflecting the economic outlook such as the consumer price index, industrial production index and foreign direct investment are encouragingly recovering, signaling a positive result in the fourth quarter, the company said. of local securities Agriseco in its latest report.

Vietnam’s fourth-quarter GDP growth could reach 4-5%, helping Southeast Asia’s economy grow between 2 and 2.5% this year, according to Agriseco’s forecast, noting that “The stock market is benefiting from the recovery and stabilization of the macroeconomy.”

According to securities analysts, the momentum of market recovery next year can be sustained thanks to the recovery of the economy and the increasing participation of domestic private capital flows.

In addition, Vietnam’s upgrade to the emerging market from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) earlier than expected also gives the market the opportunity to reach new heights. – Xinhua