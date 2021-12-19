Pandemic on Wall Street Causes Bonuses to Increase | Executive compensation and bonuses

JWhile most of us are feeling the effects of soaring inflation, which the Office for National Statistics said last week peaked 5.1% in 10 years, wealthy bankers and traders look forward to receiving extraordinarily large bonuses for the New Year.

Banks on both sides of the Atlantic are finalizing bonus pool deals that could be inflated up to 50% from last year, reaching their highest levels since 2009 and the M&A boom that followed the financial crisis.

America’s top investment bankers, the Masters of the Universe, can expect to raise $ 5-10 million ($ 3.7-7.5 million) this year, according to compensation experts. The huge salary is due in part to the damage caused by the pandemic, as the crisis has forced a wave of takeovers and mergers.

Banks advising on such deals, including US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rices, take over Morrisons for $ 7 billion, and the London Stock Exchange buys Reuters owner Refinitiv for $ 20 billion. , collects a percentage of the total transaction for their problem. They also receive fees for advice on IPOs, private equity buyouts and debt offers.

In addition to the wave of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) also increased by 64% worldwide to reach 2,388 in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a study by Ernst & Young.

The biggest gains are expected in the United States, where deals closed so far this year have totaled a record $ 2.3 trillion, according to data from Refinitiv.

Goldman Sachs, which had already raked in $ 11 billion in fees at the end of September, is expected to increase its bonus pool by 50%, while rival Wall Street bank JP Morgan could inflate its bonuses by 40%, sources say last week .

David Solomon, managing director of Goldmans, told staff at the banks’ October earnings announcement that they could expect exceptional bonuses. We’re a paid performance culture, and there’s no doubt people perform, said Solomon, who moonlights as a club DJ under the stage name D-Sol.

Solomon, who swallowed a $ 10 million pay cut in January following the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia, received a stock bonus worth up to $ 30 million payable in 2026. The bank said the rewards ensure leadership continuity and improve retention in response to the rapidly escalating talent war.

JP Morgan awarded its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, a special grant of 1.5 million stock options this summer, which could be worth up to $ 49 million over 10 years.

Last week the largesse was extended to Daniel Pinto, the chief operating officer and chairman of the bank, who is seen as Dimon’s most likely successor. He received a retention planning stock award worth up to $ 25 million in addition to his salary of $ 24.5 million in 2020.

Sir Simon Robey, the city’s trillion dollar man, has raised just 137 million in the past seven years

While they might not collect bonuses as big as their New York cousins, hundreds of London bankers will also be making millions when bonus season hits in early January. Some of the city’s luxury car dealers say they are preparing for possible big wallet splurges by increasing inventory availability.

Boutique bankers are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries in London, as regulations introduced after the 2008 financial crisis prevent big banks from offering bonuses of more than 100% of fixed salary (or double with shareholder approval. ).

The smaller in-store advisors, mostly based in Mayfair, are not covered by the rules and have regularly paid huge sums.

Robey Warshaw, the bank that former Chancellor George Osborne joined as a partner this year, has paid out $ 207million in profits to his three partners (before Osborne joined to make four) over the past six years , according to accounts filed with Companies House. Sir Simon Robey, the majority shareholder who has been described as the city’s trillion dollar man for the cumulative size of the mega-deals he’s worked on, has raised just $ 137 million in the past seven years.

The company has yet to file accounts this year, but Robey is among the advisers named under the deal with LSE to buy Refinitiv, in which bankers, lawyers and other advisers are expected to collectively earn $ 830 million.