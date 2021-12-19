Omicron fears the end of the reopening of banking trading rooms

Trading rooms are clearing up amid growing anxiety over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a setback for Wall Street companies that have pushed to return their offices to capacity.

Traders were among the first finance workers to return to the office last year. In the past, bank executives have pointed out that the compliance risks associated with working remotely as well as the inability to virtually replicate the energy and teamwork of a trading floor are reasons traders were brought back to the office relatively quickly after the outbreak of the pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Citadel Securities, a major market maker, have given staff more flexibility to work from home in recent days as long as they are not considered “essential,” according to people close to the file. .

In a note to staff released by the Financial Times on Tuesday, Citadel told employees the company would return to its typical office job on January 3. During this week, Citadel will require staff to take a rapid Covid test before heading to the office and taking a PCR test three times. The Royal Bank of Canada informed staff on Thursday that the requirements for working from the office would be relaxed for most employees until Jan. 17, according to a memo seen by the FT.

Other Wall Street businesses are holding up on work-from-home policies, which have already become more flexible over the past year. Bank of America has yet to send out notes encouraging staff to work from home, and bankers at these companies say they don’t expect anyone to come.

Bank of America is making other accommodations to make employees feel more comfortable, such as offering on-site callback clinics in each of its major markets starting next month.

However, trading rooms as a whole are starting to become less crowded, according to traders and customers who call them regularly. This is partly due to the cases of Covid in the teams but also to an effort by many to avoid infection so close to the festivities.

The bank’s offices are expected to get even more desolate next week with many people absent for the season. Most banks have encouraged staff to take time off after a tireless year in the markets.

When Covid first struck in March 2020, it was considered at the time to be the biggest test of physical infrastructure for commerce since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

This time around, banks are more bullish due to the relatively smooth experience of last year. Some traders, however, fear that widespread homeworking could exacerbate how trading conditions still deteriorate in the second half of December, when the festivities and the reluctance of many investors to take risks before the end of the market. year can produce more marked effects than normal movements.

The end-of-year “illiquidity” was already “exacerbating the disorder” in the stock markets of late, according to Charlie McElligott, a Nomura strategist. Ian Lyngen, analyst at BMO Capital Markets, also warned clients on Friday that deteriorating liquidity conditions were affecting the bond market.

Wall Street also received a reminder of the pitfalls of remote work on Friday when US regulators announced a record fine of $ 200 million for JPMorgan after the US bank failed to keep records of staff communications on the networks. personal devices.

Compliance checks and document preservation among employees became more difficult during the pandemic, with staff working remotely. The Securities and Exchange Commission is one of the agencies that is also investigating other record keeping issues in other financial companies.