Expert warns of massive drop as Fed withdraws support

The Federal Reserve announced this week that it was speeding up the reduction process.

This is bad news for stocks, says Jon Wolfenbarger of Bullandbearprofits.com.

Wolfenbarger shared why stocks are a likely cause for a big pullback.

As 29-year-old stock market veteran Jon Wolfenbarger sees, the one positive thing investors needed to remember to support the



Federal Reserve



is now gone.

The Fed signaled earlier this week that it will cut its asset purchases to double the initially expected pace and raise interest rates three times next year. Starting this month, the Fed will reduce its purchases of bonds and mortgage-backed securities by $ 30 billion per month instead of the previously reported $ 15 billion. This means that its quantitative easing efforts will cease by the end of March.

The Fed’s monetary policy of pumping money into the markets and keeping interest rates close to zero has helped inflate stock valuations to all-time highs and allowed the economy to rebound. But with inflation higher and longer than expected, the bank is now forced to change its approach and take action to slow the rise in prices.

This means bad news for investors, says Wolfenbarger, who heads BullandBearProfits.com and is a former Allianz Global Investors Securities Analyst.

“This completely eliminates the primary bullish case that I think most investors rely on,” said Wolfenbarger, who began his career in 1992 as an investment banking analyst at JPMorgan.

Wolfenbarger painted a picture of a perfect storm brewing for stocks to take a downturn.

there is the slowing money growth towards zero, which occurred before the recessions of 2000, 2008 and 2020 and stock market crashes.







At the same time there is the 2-year Treasury yield increase, and the Fed’s tendency to follow it with the federal funds rate.

“He’s still leading the Fed. The Fed has, I think, has to follow the market interest rate, ”Wolfenbarger said in an interview.

He continued, “Because if the treasury rate were much higher than the federal funds rate… banks would be more inclined to buy treasury bills instead of lending to other banks.



liquidity



problems in the banking system, which the Fed certainly cannot handle. “







This means a higher probability of a yield curve inversion, Wolfenbarger said, which is a strong



recession



indicator. A yield curve reverses when short-term bond yields rise higher than long-term yields.

Of course, this is all so worrying about the height of valuations. The said Warren Buffett’s indicator that compares stock market valuations to GDP is at an all-time high, and Schiller’s price-to-earnings ratio is at levels not seen since the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s.

Behind the high valuations lies uber-sentiment bullish, which some see as a contrarian indicator.







Internally, the market is showing weakness. Width is low, with the NYSE’s anticipated falling volume index dipping below its 250-day moving average. The index measures the number of stocks above or below their own moving averages.







Wolfenbarger said it was possible that the Fed tightening could lead to a decline of around 15% as in 2014. Told Insider he believes the next massive sell off could exceed 60%.

In a November article on his website, Wolfenbarger said stocks are likely to be 50% less in 10 to 12 years, citing the work of John Hussman, chairman of Hussman Investment Trust.

Wolfenbarger’s views in context

When Powell announced on Wednesday that the Fed would speed up its process of cutting spending and raising rates, stocks fell for a few minutes before climbing back to record highs, leaving many people scratching their heads. Shares have since fallen more than 2% since Thursday.

One line of thinking is that investors view the faster Fed decline as bullish, because it means they think the economy can stand on its own. It also means that the current 39-year-old inflation rate will likely start to drop.

But as Wolfenbarger pointed out, leading-edge politics usually do not bode well for future stock returns, as do high valuations.

Many on Wall Street have called for mediocre returns going forward given valuations. Among the more bearish are Savita Subramanian of Bank of America and Barry Bannister of Stifel. Subramanian said in a recent memo that it expects negative returns for the S&P 500 over the next decade, not counting dividends.

Others, like David Kostin of Goldman Sachs, are much more optimistic, citing strong economic growth expected.

But the economic situation is currently far from certain. Consumer spending has remained unusually strong, and unemployment has continued to decline. Still, job growth was slower than expected in November, and consumer confidence is low as inflation has steadily increased.

COVID-19 cases are also spreading rapidly across the country as the Omicron variant gains momentum, casting uncertainty on lockdown policy decisions.

It is difficult to predict the timing of major market downturns. But Wolfenbarger is compiling compelling evidence that one could be ahead as the Fed rushes to withdraw support.