$ 70M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Brampton, Ontario.





The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is asking all players in the Peel Region, Toronto and Ottawa to verify their Lotto Max tickets as a number of winning tickets have been sold in Province. According to a statement released by OLG on Saturday, Friday night’s $ 70 million Lotto Max jackpot was bought in Brampton. Read more: 3 friends from Toronto area win over $ 21 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot A few other winning tickets were also sold in Ontario for the December 17th draw. Two of the “Maxmillion” prizes, worth $ 1 million each, were purchased in Ottawa and Toronto, respectively, the statement said. Trending Stories NHL cancels weekend Canucks games as Omicron spread ends BC events

Thinking of canceling or modifying your flight because of Omicron? Here is what you need to know Two more tickets, as part of the “Lotto Max Second Prize” draw, were sold in Mississauga and Toronto valued at $ 250,582.40 each, the statement added. The story continues under the ad Read more: 29-year-old Toronto lottery winner kept $ 35million winning secret amid disbelief The OLG has announced that the next $ 18 million Lotto Max jackpot will be drawn on December 21. According to the company, Lotto Max players in that province have won more than $ 6.5 billion since 2019, including 88 jackpots and 721 “Maxmillion” prizes.















