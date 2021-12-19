Cheap stocks to invest in now? 4 cyclical stocks to watch

4 trending cyclical stocks to add to your radar this week

Cyclical actions seem to be trending again in the stock market now. This would be in large part thanks to the Federal Reserve’s latest call on its monetary policies. Namely, the Fed is speeding up its cut plans and looking to introduce an interest rate hike next year. The current state of the US economy is believed to be one of the main reasons for this. Thanks to consumer markets with generally strong balance sheets and aggressive vaccination efforts, the reopening business continues to thrive. That said, it’s no surprise that investors are considering the the biggest cyclical stocks around now.

At the same time, companies in the cyclical space are not sitting idly by either. On the one hand, you have industrial names such as Boeing (NYSE: BA) to meet increased demand for aircraft. In fact, the company is already looking for new ways to refine its engineering process. Earlier today, the company revealed plans to design new planes in the Metaverse. In theory, this would be done via immersive 3D engineering software by mechanics around the world connected via augmented reality headsets.

On the other hand, you also have discretionary consumer names like Nike (NYSE: NO) also to be considered. To keep up with the latest trends in the consumer collectibles market, Nike acquired RTFKT. With this non-fungible token (NFT) studio, he could look to expand his portfolio of collectibles into the digital space. All in all, with all this activity among cyclical stocks right now, you might be interested in the sector yourself. If so, here are the top four cyclicals to consider in the stock Exchange now.

Best Cyclical Stocks to Watch This Month

Canopy Growth Company

Canopy growth is a Canada-based cannabis grower and supplier of consumer cannabinoid products. For starters, the company offers weed enthusiasts a wide range of offerings around the world. It ranges from high quality dried flowers, cannabis oils, infused drinks and vaporizers, to name a few. Through its owned and partnered cannabis production platforms, the company has created a dominant global business with the potential to generate significant and sustainable returns for its shareholders.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it had reached an agreement to divest its subsidiary, C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company at Dermapharm Holding SE. With this cession of C3, Canopy Growth will continue its evolution towards an organization modeled on the CPG and will continue its strategy of concentration and coherence of activities in its main markets. The company will continue to leverage its high-quality supply of Canadian cannabis products for the medical circuit in its key international markets. Given this news, is CGC stock worth buying right now?

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

[Read More]4 artificial intelligence stocks to watch right now

Marvell Technology Inc.

Following this we have Wonder, a company that develops and produces data infrastructure semiconductor solutions for various industries. He first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never before imagined. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the company’s storage, network infrastructure and wireless connectivity solutions. MRVL stock has risen more than 15% over the past month.

Recently, Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) Analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a buy rating on Marvell, setting a price target of $ 105. Last week, the company received two Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) awards in the category of the most respected public semiconductor company for companies with annual sales of $ 1-5 billion, and the Analyst Favorite Semiconductor company. This would be the third time Marvell has received recognition from the GSA. With the global chip shortage likely to persist through 2023, should you include MRVL stocks on your watchlist today?

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

Winnebago Industries Inc.

Another name to consider among cyclical stocks today would be Winnebago Industries. Essentially, Winnebago is a manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs). In particular, it is the leading supplier of outdoor lifestyle products in North America. Through its brands Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Barletta, the company meets the needs of consumers for leisure travel and outdoor recreation. Now, with the Omicron Covid variant impacting international travel, consumers might turn to Winnebagos motorhomes instead. As a result, some would argue that this could lead to WGO shares gaining ground in the stock market.

More importantly, WGO released its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday. In it, Winnebago reported earnings per share (EPS) of $ 3.51, beating analysts’ estimates of $ 2.26. In addition, the company also raked in total revenue of $ 1.2 billion for the quarter, marking year-over-year gains of 46%. In the long term, CEO Michael Happe sees significant avenue for further profitable growth through the Winnebagos portfolio. All things considered, would WGO stock be one of the top cyclical stocks on your books now?

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

Read more

Wells Fargo Inc.

Last but not least, we will examine Wells fargo. Overall, most are familiar with the work of the company given its position as one of the largest banks in the United States. According to bank estimates, it currently manages around $ 1.9 trillion in assets in its large portfolio. Additionally, Wells Fargo also notes that it serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses nationwide. Whether it’s personal, business, or corporate and investment banking, Wells Fargo is a must-have for many. Likewise, WFC stock could be a benchmark for investors given the economic recovery and expected interest rate hikes in 2022.

As of now, WFC shares are up over 60% year-to-date. Despite this, the company continues to find new ways to refine its business. As of the start of the week, Wells Fargo has been working with HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) to optimize foreign exchange transactions (FX). Thanks to a bilateral deal, the duo are now using blockchain technology to help make FX stocks run more smoothly. They plan to do this via a jointly shared settlement ledger to process a wide range of currency exchanges. As such, would you consider WFC stock to be a top choice in the stock market now?

Source: TD Ameritrade CGU

If you enjoyed this article and want to learn how to trade so that you have the best chance of profiting consistently, you need to check out this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE NOW!