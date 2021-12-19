Business
COVID-19 Ottawa cases: OPH reports 251 new cases
Ottawa Public Health says another 251 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations remain stable.
To date, PHO has recorded 33,963 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the pandemic toll at 620 residents.
Hospitalizations remain stable, with three people hospitalized and zero in intensive care. Experts view hospitalizations as a lagging indicator, meaning they typically increase days or weeks after the increase in cases begins.
Active cases are now at their highest level since mid-May.
The seven-day average of new cases in Ottawa is 170.7. This time last week it was 74.6. Four weeks ago it was 39.6.
Across the province, health officials have reported 3,301 other cases of COVID-19. Four more Ontarians have died from the virus and 1,207 previously reported cases are now considered resolved. Another 28 cases in Ontario have been confirmed to be the omicron variant of concern.
KEY STATISTICS ON COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (December 10 to December 16): 112.0 (vs. 98.5)
Positivity rate in Ottawa (December 10-16): 6.3%
Number of reproductions (seven-day average): 1.67
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and that each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the propagation is slowing down.
NON-VACCINATED CASES
Of the 3,301 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Saturday, 718 are unvaccinated individuals, for a rate of 24.82 cases per 100,000 population, 2,338 are fully vaccinated individuals, for a rate of 20.69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 104 are partially vaccinated for a rate of 19.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The vaccination status of the remaining 141 cases is unknown.
More than 11.3 million Ontarians are fully immunized. Health experts have noted that the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people receive their two vaccines. Vaccination reduces the risk of severe symptoms related to COVID-19 as well as hospitalization.
The province has said at least 382 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Among those hospitalized, 189 were admitted in the past 24 hours, including 121 unvaccinated, nine partially vaccinated and 88 fully vaccinated.
The province says 154 patients are in intensive care due to COVID-19, of which 33 are fully vaccinated.
(nb The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total populations of unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people against each other because their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation dividing the new cases by the respective populations and then multiplying that number by 100,000 is used as a comparative measure. published daily by the Government of Ontario.)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health publishes vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Starting on Friday :
Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 884,898
Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 818,722
Proportion or population aged five years and over who received at least one dose: 89%
Proportion of the population aged five and over fully vaccinated: 82%
* Statistics for Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA
There are 1,409 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 1,223 on Friday.
This is the most active cases in Ottawa since May 14.
Ottawa Public Health has reported 65 new resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,934.
The number of active cases is the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.
COVID-19 TEST IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 3,415 swabs were processed at assessment centers in Ottawa on Thursday. A total of 5,011 laboratory tests were performed.
The average time from when a swab is taken from a test site to the result is 34 hours.
CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE REGION
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 37 new cases
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 28 new cases
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 144 new cases
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 44 new cases
Renfrew County & District Health Unit: 10 new cases
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities and community outbreaks in Ottawa.
Community epidemics:
Multi-unit apartment building: an outbreak
Sports and leisure Leisure: an outbreak
Construction in the workplace: two outbreaks
Workplace Company / Office: An outbreak
Occupational health: an outbreak
Leisure in the workplace: an outbreak
Restaurant in the workplace: an outbreak
Workplace retail: three outbreaks
Schools and daycares that are currently experiencing outbreaks:
Assumption Catholic Primary School (Nov. 8)
Carson Grove Elementary School (November 22)
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Nov. 24)
Elisabeth-Bruyère Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 1)
Half Moon Bay Public School (December 1)
Mary Honeywell Elementary School (December 2)
Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs Service Garde Agrees Center (Dec. 2)
St. Thomas More Elementary School (December 2)
Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3)
St. Benedict Primary School (December 4)
St. Emily Elementary School (Dec. 5)
Featherston Drive Public School (Dec 6)
Saint-Jean-Paul II Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 7)
Osgoode Township High School (December 7)
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Elementary School (December 7)
Vimy Ridge Public School (December 7)
Carleton Heights Public School (Dec. 9)
Imagination Station Licensed Child Care Station (December 10)
Jockvale Primary School (Dec 10)
Pierre-de-Blois public high school (Dec. 11)
Saint-Esprit Primary School (December 11)
Katimavik Elementary School (Dec. 11)
Pleasant Park Public School (December 12)
St. Gabriel Elementary School (Dec. 12)
Chapman Mills Elementary School (December 13)
La Source Personalized Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 13)
Glebe Collegiate Institute (December 13)
Pierre Elliott Trudeau Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 14)
Georges Vanier Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 14)
Knoxdale Public School (December 14)
Sacré-Coeur High School (Dec. 14)
Franco-Cité Catholic High School (Dec. 15)
St. Peter High School (December 15)
St. John XXIII Elementary School (Dec 15)
Torah Academy of Ottawa Elementary School (Dec 16)
Lycée Merivale (Dec. 16)
Sir Wilfrid Laurier High School (Dec. 16)
Health facilities and places of assembly experiencing epidemics:
Maison Saint-Patrick – Floors 3, 4, 5 (November 17)
Group home (Dec. 6)
Group home (Dec. 7)
Granite Ridge Long Term Care Home – Memory Care Unit (Dec 14)
