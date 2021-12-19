Investors get another bite in Hain Celestial’s share cut lawsuit





The Second United States Court of Appeals at 500 Pearl Street in New York City. REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Law firms

Law firms Related documents The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page. A federal appeals court revived a consolidated class action lawsuit on Friday accusing health food company Hain Celestial Group of misleading investors for three years by touting high demand for its products while hiding it backing its sales figures through channel stuffing – offering generous incentives and return policies to get distributors to order excess inventory. The 2nd United States Court of Appeals released part of a ruling by then U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt on Long Island which granted Hains ‘attorneys’ motion to DLA Piper to dismiss the entire action in April 2020. Spatt ruled that the channel jam was not inherently fraudulent, and therefore, Hain Celestial had no obligation to disclose it. But Spatt mistakenly imported a fraud requirement into a subsection of securities law that does not have one, Judge Pierre Leval wrote for Circuit 2. The information can be materially misleading even if it involves conduct that is not fraudulent, Leval added. He was joined by circuit judges Robert Sack and Michael Park. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Christine Fox of Labaton Sucharow, the group’s lead co-lawyer, said she was happy with the pre-trial detention. We look forward to vigorously pursuing this matter on behalf of Hains shareholders, Fox wrote in an email. Hains’ attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The three consolidated lawsuits were filed in August 2016, days after Hain revealed that it was opening an internal investigation to determine whether it had correctly accounted for the revenue associated with the dealerships to distributors. Its shares fell 26% on the news, and fell 8% when it announced it was under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission in February 2017. The SEC investigation ended in 2018 without any charges of fraud and without any financial penalties. Hain settled the charges of the SEC’s accounting and internal control violations by agreeing to change its procedures, but without admitting responsibility. The investors’ class actions alleged that Hain had committed fraud; however, they did not appeal the dismissal of the fraud charges. The case is In re The Hain Celestial Group Inc Securities Litigation, 2nd United States Court of Appeals, No. 20-1517. For Hain Celestial Group: John Hillebrecht and Marc Silverman of DLA Piper For the principal applicants: David Goldsmith of Schlam Stone & Dolan, Jonathan Gardner and Christine Fox of Labaton Sucharow, and Robert Prongay of Glancy Prongay & Murray Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/investors-get-another-bite-hain-celestial-stock-drop-lawsuit-2021-12-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos