Free rapid tests in LCBO stores run out in less than a day





All COVID-19 rapid tests intended to be distributed free to LCBO retailers have been distributed, according to the Ontario government. On Wednesday, Ontario announced it would use certain LCBO locations as COVID-19 rapid test distribution sites, in what the province has dubbed a “vacation testing blitz.” As of Friday morning, 100 LCBO retailers across the province handed out the tests to residents, many of whom lined up outside, for free. But on Friday night, the LCBO announced that its supply had run out. Our stock of COVID-19 rapid test kits is depleted, the company said in a Tweet on Friday evening. Thanks for your patience and understanding. The Ontario government has also confirmed on its website that the LCBO has no more tests to distribute. Starting Dec. 17, some LCBO stores offered free take-out quick test kits while supplies last, he said. All of these test kits have now been distributed. Many thanks to the LCBO for participating in Ontario’s COVID-19 pop-up testing vacation program. When contacted for comment, the Department of Health said it recognizes there is a significant demand for rapid tests and is happy to see so many people taking the opportunity to add a extra layer of protection before the holidays. That said, Ontario has a limited supply of rapid tests and every test the province has received from the federal government is on the doorstep of thousands of workplaces, hospitals, home and community care facilities, long-term care homes, schools and daycares. centers above the many pop-up sites across the province, ministry spokeswoman Alexandra Hilkene told CTV News Toronto on Saturday. Hilkene said the province recently learned that millions of tests that should be received from the federal government have been delayed. In light of this, Ontario is procuring additional rapid tests directly where possible, and we continue to urge the federal government to make faster tests available to provinces as quickly as possible, he said. she declared. Rapid antigen tests are still being distributed at community pop-ups and testing centers across the province. To see the full list of participating locations, click here. These pop-ups are first come, first served, and many have seen long lines of residents waiting for tests. The Ontario government stresses that rapid antigenic tests are best used on asymptomatic individuals to detect if they are positive for COVID-19. If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, it is recommended that you do not use a rapid antigen test, but instead take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which can be done at the provincial level. test locations. Our stock of COVID-19 rapid test kits is sold out. Thanks for your patience and understanding. Well post if we get more. Visit https://t.co/fYKqUymQya for more information on test kits and take-out pop-ups across the province. LCBO (@LCBO) December 18, 2021

