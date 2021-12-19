Turkey, the stock market has collapsed! | blog post

December 18, 2021

On the 17th, at 4:24 p.m. local time in Turkey, the Turkish stock exchange collapsed to trigger the fuse mechanism of the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Trading in the stock market, the derivatives market for stock and index futures and the bond buyback market will be temporarily suspended.

Trade resumed almost an hour later. Subsequently, the Istanbul Stock Exchange in Turkey hit a second circuit breaker, and the decline fell to 7%.

At the close, major Turkish stock indexes closed 8.5% lower, the steepest overnight drop since March of this year.

Turkey’s Istanbul Stock Exchange’s national 100 index rose more than 5.6% in the morning local time, continuing its upward trend of more than 5% on Thursday and reaching an all-time high. However, the country’s central bank intervened in the forex market and was unable to prevent the lira from falling. The Turkish stock market swung rapidly, falling as much as 7% to two declines.

On the 17th local time, the exchange rate of the Turkish lira against the US dollar fell below the two turns of 16 and 17, hitting a new low. The Central Bank of Turkey intervened again on the same day in the foreign exchange market and intervened in the foreign exchange market for the fifth time this month. After the intervention of the Central Bank of Turkey, the exchange rate of the Turkish lira against the US dollar fell below 17.

Since the start of this year, the Turkish lira has depreciated by around 55% against the US dollar.

On the 16th local time, the Central Bank of Turkey held a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee and announced that it would lower the benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 14%.

Prior to that, the Central Bank of Turkey intervened in the foreign exchange market four times on the 1st, 3rd, 10th and 13th of this month.

On 16th local time, Turkish President Erdogan announced a substantial increase in the monthly minimum wage in Turkey to 4,253 lire by 2022. Calculated according to the Turkish lira, Turkey’s monthly minimum wage has increased by around 50% in 2022 compared to the monthly salary. minimum wage in 2021.

Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Security Bilgin said the monthly minimum wage in Turkey is linked to the livelihoods of 6.9 million Turkish workers.

In 2021, the monthly minimum wage in Turkey will be 2,826 lire. Based on the exchange rate at the start of 2021, this works out to around US $ 380. But now, with the depreciation of the lira, 2,826 lira equates to only about US $ 185.

In addition, inflation in Turkey remains high. The Turkish Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 21.3% in November compared to the same period last year.

Since September of this year, the Central Bank of Turkey has lowered its key rate by 500 basis points. Almost every time the Turkish Central Bank cuts interest rates this year, there has been a further depreciation of the lira.

This month, the Central Bank of Turkey intervened four times in the forex market to sell US dollars, hoping to slow the depreciation of the lira.

Turkish President Erdogan has publicly stated on several occasions that he will continue to implement the policy of lowering interest rates. Unlike traditional economics, Erdogan believes that high interest rates are the cause of inflation.

These are the second three stock, debt and remittance killings in Turkey this year. At that time, the Turkish financial market was playing an exciting scene: the stock market collapsed and the circuit breaker broke four times in two days; the price of government bonds fell sharply and the yield on ten-year government bonds reached 17.25%, the largest increase in history; the decline of the turkish lira was once close to its lowest in history. level.

The last time the Turkish financial market collapsed was sparked by investor panic following the departure of the former governor from Turkey’s central bank. Turkish President Erdogan and the country’s central bank governor Abar disagree on how to deal with the economic problems. Erdogan sacked Abar from his post and appointed a new central bank governor. At this point, it is not yet since Abar took office. At least 5 months. Since then, Turkish President Erdogan has also replaced the Turkish finance ministry, replacing two deputy finance ministers and two senior officials in charge of public finance, economic projects and research.

Putting his economic philosophy into practice, Erdogan estimated that interest rates would be reduced again in the future. The Turkish financial market is expected to continue to fluctuate strongly in the future.