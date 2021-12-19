The stock market is expected to move in both directions next week





KARACHI: Pakistani stocks gained 1.2% in the week ended December 17, 2021, and analysts expect the market to move in both directions next week. In addition, a mini-budget is expected soon, where the market will react to any introduction, reimposition or removal of duties and subsidies. There is a probability that [the] Inflationary pressures will begin to ease once commodity prices lose momentum due to the tightening of global central banks, said Wajid Rizvi of JS Global Capital. We believe further tightening in Pakistan will be slower than expected, leaving January 2022 with a standstill position. We are waiting [the] policy rate to peak at 10.75 percent during the CY22 when changes [the] policy will be at a calm pace, compared to recent actions. The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 stock index gained 1.23%, or 504.9 points, to close at 43,900.68 points. The stake buyback occurred with average daily trading volumes increasing 30 percent to 265.02 million shares. The average value of securities traded for the outgoing week rose 12.8 percent to $ 47.05 million. The week started off with a dismal performance, as the market awaited clarification on the monetary policy action. The central bank on Tuesday raised the policy rate by 100bp to 9.75%, from 175bp suggested by secondary market yields, also indicating that policy parameters will remain broadly unchanged in the near term. The market reacted positively to the news and cyclical sectors were put in the limelight, especially after central banks signaled no policy move in January 2022. Nonetheless, concerns about macroeconomic indicators, the continued depreciation of the rupee and the immune behavior of cuts to midweek treasury bill auctions prompted investors to post gains the next day. The market regained some confidence on the last trading day when secondary market yields fell in response to the SBP’s announcement of a cash injection. Cements, up 5.8% and engineering, up 9%, were among the top players this week. On the news front, the government cut gasoline and diesel prices by Rs5 / liter, adjusting the decline in global oil prices. In addition, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) approved a gas load management plan under which gas for the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector will remain suspended until mid-February 2022. , while non-exporting sectors will receive gas every alternative week. .

