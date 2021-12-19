SBP’s assurance of future rate hikes makes stocks bullish – Journal





KARACHI: The modest 100 basis point interest rate hike with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) assurance not to rise further in the short term boosted investor sentiment, so the stock market closed the outgoing week on a bullish note. The benchmark KSE-100 index posted a weekly gain of 505 points, or 1.2 pc, to 43,900.68. According to Arif Habib Ltd, the Pakistan Stock Exchange started the week on a negative note amid anticipation of a massive policy rate hike. Moreover, the wait for the announcement of a mini-budget has further shaken sentiment. However, the market recovered after the monetary policy announcement as the SBP provided clarity in its forecast. The central bank also revealed that it was on the verge of reaching a slightly positive real interest rate, further boosting investor sentiment as the index rose 1,200 points on Wednesday. In addition, on the external front, the growth in remittances of 9.7 percent to $ 12.9 billion in 5MFY22 was a positive development. However, the bears returned as investors resorted to profit taking. In addition, the rupee hit another all-time low of Rs 178.04 against the US dollar in the interbank market. Sentiment was disrupted by the recently concluded Treasury bill auction, AKD Securities said, with the threshold yield remaining unchanged, reflecting a large divergence between the current policy rate and the yield. Average trade volume also improved to 265.0 million shares from 203.8 million shares the week before. In addition, the IMF is forecasting gross debt of 83.4% of GDP and SNGPL is suspending gas supplies to captive power plants in the Punjab. Foreign sales continued this week, reaching $ 3.5 million from a net sale of $ 0.99 million last week. Significant sales were observed in the cement sector ($ 1.9 million) and technology and communications ($ 1.9 million). Locally, purchases were reported by businesses ($ 5.1M) followed by individuals ($ 2.7M). Average volumes reached 265 million shares (up 30% per week) while the average traded value stood at $ 84 million (up 13% on WoW). Sectoral positive contributions came from cement (282 points), technology and communication (173 points), textile composites (74 points), engineering (70 points) and refinery (50 points). While the sectors that contributed negatively were commercial banks (208 points) and fertilizers (17 points). The positive contributors in terms of scripts were TRG (112 points), Lucky Cement (111 points), MLCF (45 points), System Ltd (43 points) and CHCC (36 points). Meanwhile, the negative contribution in terms of scripts came from MCB Bank (71 points), UBL (63 points) and MEBL (29 points). The gurus expect the market to stay positive over the coming week. With the recent injection of the SBP via a 63-day open market operation, money market yields are expected to decline further. Posted in Dawn, le 19 December 2021

