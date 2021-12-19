Business
Will there be a Santa Claus rally on the stock market this year?
In 1897, the editor of the American newspaper Francis Pharcellus Church wrote a famous response to a young reader who wrote with doubts about the existence of a certain old man in a red suit who spent a lot of time around the chimneys: Yes, Virginie, there is a Santa Claus.
The average investor is a bit older than eight-year-old Virginia, but this is the time of year when they raise their own questionable version of this question, namely, will there be a Santa Claus rally. before the end of the year ?
In financial press jargon, the Santa Claus rally refers to an expected increase in stock returns at the end of the year. The reference to Christmas is actually a bit misleading, as the rally usually refers to the last five trading days of the previous year and the first two trading days of January.
Unlike the old man in red, there is no doubt that Santa Claus gatherings do exist. They failed to make it to Wall Street only five times over the past 20 years, creating a profitable opportunity to buy stocks just before the rally started, and then sell just before it ended. In addition, the absence of a gathering of Santa Claus was associated to a weaker January, which makes it an important indicator.
What explains the Santa Claus rally?
According to economic theory, however, the gathering of Santa Claus should not exist. Nobel Prize 2013 Eugene Famas According to market efficiency theory, stock prices should include all available information about companies and the broader economic outlook, making it impossible to use past market trends to predict future prices.
Indeed, there are various other explanations for the gatherings of Santa Claus. It’s the end of the US tax year when investors tend to sell certain assets at a loss to seek capital gains relief. Institutional investors go on vacation, leaving more traders in the market who may be less cautious or informed. In addition to this, there will be individuals who will invest their year-end bonuses, while prices can move more easily at a time when the volume of transactions in the market is quite low.
However, that is not the whole story. Just as the ancient Romans believed in the influence of the calendar on daily life, sorting the days into glories (good days) and infamous (bad days), there is a lot of evidence that something similar is happening on the stock markets.
Back in 1931 a Harvard graduate student named MJ Fields wrote an article identifying a weekend effect, in which Fridays tend to generate higher stock returns while Mondays are generally associated with lower returns. Since then, researchers have been able to highlight many other changes in performance linked to certain times in the calendar.
According to January effect, big gains tend to be made in the stock market in January, especially by stocks of small enterprises. There is a end of month effect, relating to the first four trading days of the month, and a holiday effect, the pre-vacation days attracting above-average returns. Even the time of the day important, as open prices tend to be higher during the first 45 minutes of Monday, in a sort of extension of the weekend effect.
So how do you reconcile all of this with the idea of ultra-rational traders making decisions using all the information available at their fingertips? Behavioral economics is useful here with his insights into the psychology of decision-making, much of which derives from the work of another Nobel Laureate, Richard thaler, who won in 2017.
It comes down to the idea that investor sentiment could influence their trading behavior: gloomy moods on Mondays when they return to work, the uplifting feeling of Friday the weekend ahead, and of course the joy of Christmas and the optimistic sense of a new year approaching. .
Nevertheless, there are caveats. On the one hand, the huge increase in trading robots over the past two decades, they now check more than half of stock trading in the United States undermines the idea of emotionally sensitive traders. Trading robots certainly don’t have the blues when they return to work on a Monday.
More generally, we must be careful not to read too much into calendar effects. We performed a simple experiment looking at the correlation between stock returns and one of our birthdays. This clearly shouldn’t be relevant to the FTSE, and yet it turns out to be a bad trading day, with negative returns of 65% over several years. So it looks like we can add the anniversary effect to the list of red letter days.
What to expect this year
The charts below show the last six years of FTSE’s performance during the holiday season (click to enlarge). They show that Santa Claus didn’t visit Wall Street at all in 2015, and didn’t always make it easy for investors in other years either: you still had to plan your buying and selling very carefully. So while the odds of a Santa reunion are reasonably high in any given year, you should realize that the outlook is not as bullish as historical averages might suggest.
Festive FTSE, 2015-20
So, will 2021 be the holiday season for investors? It is so difficult to predict these things in advance. Certainly, with the dark shadows of rising inflation, tightening central bank monetary policy, concerns about government debts, rising energy prices, and new waves and variants of COVID, a rally from Santa Claus may seem like a much needed Christmas present.
But if that happens, beware: once the optimism of January passes, there is currently plenty of reason to believe that there could be more losses to come.
Gabriella Legrenzi, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Keele University; Reinhold Heinlein, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of the West of England, and Scott Mahadeo, Senior Lecturer in Macroeconomics, University of Portsmouth
This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
