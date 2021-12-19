Business
Holiday strike at Fred Meyer ends after one day
On the same day unionized workers at Portland-area Fred Meyer and QFC stores went on strike, their union struck a tentative deal with the companies, both of which are owned by Kroger.
We are pleased that Fred Meyer and QFC have recognized the continuing danger to their workers, with a settlement agreement that includes significant wage increases, additional workplace protections, secure retirement and quality health care, has writes the union in a press release.
The strike began at 6 a.m. on December 17 and the announcement of a deal came shortly before midnight.
At 4 p.m. on Friday, the Portland Socialist Democrats of America, members of other unions and supporters of the labor movement gathered outside the Fred Meyer store on Northeast Weidler Street to support striking members of Local 555 United Food and Commercial Workers. About 120 picketers lined up in front of the store and marched to two parking entrances, chanting and waving signs.
Picketers slowed traffic and in some cases hindered drivers trying to enter the store’s parking lot.
Go to another store! They screamed as motorists attempted to turn into the parking lot. There is a Safeway on the road!
Picketers were greeted with supportive horns and derogatory comments from passing motorists. The store manager and security personnel came out to tell the picketers to leave, but to no avail.
Fred Meyer began posting temporary jobs in his stores and on the Krogers website earlier this week, asking for workers ready to cross the picket line. No experience needed. (Union representative Miles Eshaia said WW Thursday that the union’s lawyer sent Fred Meyer a cease and desist letter earlier in the week, alleging the company was in violation of Oregon law by not initially explaining that it was seeking to hire scabs.)
The union went on strike against what it saw as unfair labor practices, including insufficient pay for certain departments, including the grocery store and checkout.
The strike came at a particularly inconvenient time for grocery retailers, just over a week before Christmas. Eshaia attributes the speed of the deal to the strike that left the stores fallow.
The community was right behind us, the pressure clients helped put overwhelmingly on the employer from the start, just not crossing our picket line, says Eshaia. Sure, you had people plowing, honking and screaming, and it did, but the majority of people really respected our lines.
He thinks the grocers quickly realized the scale of the strike: maybe this is one of those things where they were waiting to see how it goes, and then they were like, Oh, no.
Fred Meyer President Dennis Gibson said in a statement: We are very grateful to our associates Fred Meyer and QFC for all they do for our customers and our community. That is why we have invested in their wages, health care and retirement.
The date of the union vote has not yet been released, nor the details of the tentative agreement. When asked if the company had acceded to most of the union’s demands, Eshaia said he would not release details of the deal until members saw it. WW asked if union leaders were happy with the deal.
This is a loaded question, because leadership can only be happy if the members are happy, says Eshaia. But the committee is made up of members, and everyone has recommended a settlement.
Sources
2/ https://www.wweek.com/news/business/2021/12/18/holiday-strike-at-fred-meyer-ends-after-one-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]