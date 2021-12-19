Offers of the year

Decision-makers of the year: Come on, David Zaslav and Keith Creel. Mr Zaslav, the head of Discovery, rose to the helm of a blockbuster media deal that combined his company with AT&T’s largest unit, WarnerMedia, in a $ 43 billion deal. dollars. Mr. Creel, who runs the Canadian Pacific rail operator, beat his former employer, Canadian National, in a long bidding war for Kansas City Southern that had more twists and turns than a craggy mountain pass. In addition, his winning bid of $ 31 billion was inferior than the competing offer, but won by providing more regulatory certainty.

Decision-makers of the year: Hello, Lina Khan and Gary Gensler. As part of his efforts to harness corporate power, President Bidens chose to lead major regulators, Ms. Khan at the Federal Trade Commission and Mr. Gensler at the Securities and Exchange Commission rocked boardrooms and Trading rooms from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. Big tech companies have preemptively asked Ms Khan to withdraw from antitrust investigations, and Mr Gensler’s speeches on tighter rules for crypto, PSPCs and other industries have caused waves.

Agreement that captured the zeitgeist 2021: The year of the memes stock, Robinhood reigned supreme. The toll-free brokerage firm, whose app was the tool of choice for traders that fueled the frenzy of GameStop, AMC, and others, went public in July and briefly became a meme stock itself. He has since given up on his early earnings, like many other memes stocks.

The agreement that has never been: Aon’s $ 30 billion acquisition of Willis Towers Watson was announced with great fanfare for an insurance deal in March 2020, and things slowly went downhill from there. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in June this year to block the deal, and the companies gave up about a month later, rather than fight it in court. It was the Biden administrations’ first challenge to a potential merger, and its success set the tone for a broader campaign against corporate consolidation.

Honorable mention: Pinterest investors loved PayPal’s punchy price tag, but payment company shareholders weren’t happy, so it pulled the plug.

Trade-in agreement: Less than a week after the Didis blockbuster New York IPO in June, China cracked down on the Beijing-based company, suspending new user registrations and ordering it from app stores. Caught in escalating tension between China and the United States, Didis’ time in New York City did not last long: six months after its IPO, during which its market value fell by half. , Didi announced that he would be withdrawing from New York and moving his shares to Hong Kong.

Honorable mention: Two years after a spectacularly failed IPO, as the pandemic threatened its core coworking business, WeWork went public in October via a PSPC deal, succeeding in raising over $ 1 billion in the process. Adam neumann, the ousted founder of the company, said there had been multiple lessons and multiple regrets.

Offer of the year, DC edition: What started out as a $ 2 trillion proposal that included money for human infrastructure like home health care emerged from the bargaining process as a tighter $ 1 trillion package focused on physical maintenance of roads, bridges, public transportation and broadband Internet. Yet President Bidens’ bill, enacted last month, represented the biggest infrastructure investment in more than a generation and an increasingly rare example of bipartisan compromise.

Crypto release party: It’s been a big year for all things crypto, but Coinbase has stood out. The public listing of cryptocurrency exchanges in April, which saw its value soar to nearly $ 90 billion on the first day of trading, marked when digital token trading became mainstream. Well, that and all the crypto companies that are hiring lobbyists in Washington.

Trader of the year: Some investors rely on sophisticated algorithms to tell them when to buy and when to sell. The richest man in the world has just launched a poll on Twitter. He asked his millions of followers if he should sell 10 percent of his sizable Tesla holdings, they said yes, and he agreed. The brutal sale of over $ 10 billion in stock, and the count, made more sense when it became clear that Mr. Musk was already facing a huge tax bill for exercising stock options. purchase of expiring shares. Additionally, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to move the price of Bitcoin with his tweets and successfully shouted Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live.

SPAC innovation attempt of the year: Bill Ackman’s $ 4 billion special purpose acquisition firm is the largest ever raised, and when it identified a deal target this year, it broke new ground: a complex proposal to buy 10 percent Universal Music, which unexpectedly spawned a new kind of firm blank check as part of the transaction. Sadly, the deal was rejected by regulators and PSPC was taken to court. The billionaire hedge fund bought Universal’s stake instead, but it continued with its plan for a new type of vehicle, which it called SPARC, which it said improves on the traditional structure of SPAC. In a SPARC, investors don’t put money up front and sponsors, like Ackman, don’t have a deadline to find a merger partner. It’s a blank check for a blank check. (Regulators are wary of that too.)

The most shocking PSPC offers: Electric vehicle makers have embarked on PSPC mergers, but some leading companies have bypassed this year: Nikola and Lordstown ousted their bosses as they fought to keep lofty promises. (Nikolas Trevor Milton was later charged with fraud.) Speaking of high promises, a wave of electric flying taxi companies have also signed PSPC agreements this year, and some have found it as difficult as their counterparts on the ground: Archer Aviation was mired in a legal battle over trade secrets shortly after announcing its merger with a PSPC.