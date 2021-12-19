Chinese electric car start-up Nio unveils new sedan with AR VR glasses





Nio’s et5 electric sedan is slated to start delivery in September 2022. Nio BEIJING Chinese electric car maker Nio on Saturday unveiled a new sedan and custom augmented reality (AR) glasses that reduce the need for on-board screens. Augmented reality is a technology that allows digital images to be imposed on the real and physical world. For cars, technology can allow drivers to keep their eyes on the road without having to look at a dashboard. Nio said it has partnered with Chinese augmented reality start-up Nreal for the AR glasses that come with its new sedan, the ET5. The electric car is expected to begin shipping in September 2022, with pre-subsidy prices starting at 328,000 yuan ($ 51,250) for models that come with a battery. AR glasses are not included and must be purchased separately, according to the company. Nio CEO William Li announced on December 18, 2021, custom AR glasses made with Chinese start-up Nreal. Evelyne Cheng | CNBC The ET5 is Nio’s second sedan to hit the market. The company’s first sedan, the ET7, was unveiled in January with a higher pre-subsidy starting price of 448,000 yuan, but has not yet started deliveries. ET7 deliveries are scheduled to begin March 28, 2022, William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of Nio, said at the company’s annual “Nio Day” event on Saturday. Tesla, BYD, Xpeng and other electric car makers in China are already selling sedans that have proven popular with locals. Nio said its deliveries rebounded in November from a low of 3,667 cars in October, bringing the total for the first 11 months of the year to 80,940 vehicles. Its ES6 and EC6 SUVs were among the top 10 new energy SUVs sold in China this year until November, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Nio plans to enter Germany Next year, the electric car maker plans to import its products and services to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, Li said. By 2025, the company aims to reach users in more from 25 countries and regions, he said. Nio opened a flagship store in Oslo, Norway this year and began delivering vehicles to the electric-car-friendly country, where Chinese rivals Xpeng and BYD also shipped cars. In early November, Li said in a earnings call that the company planned to enter five other countries in Europe next year in addition to Norway. Nio’s ET5 electric sedan offers six interior color options, including the seat belt. Evelyne Cheng | CNBC Li told reporters on Sunday that he expected Nio not to start delivering cars and selling other services in Germany before the end of next year. He did not give a precise date. Li also declined to disclose details on whether Nio, a U.S. listed company, would offer shares on another stock exchange in the near term. AR / VR investments Nio’s investment arm, Nio Capital, is an investor in Nreal. The ET5 sedan’s custom bezels can project an effective screen size of 201 inches at 6 meters, according to a statement. Nio also announced on Saturday that it has jointly developed virtual reality glasses with Nolo, another Chinese start-up backed by Nio Capital. Pricing and other details on availability were not disclosed. Learn more about electric vehicles from CNBC Pro

