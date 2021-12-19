Choosing which stocks to buy, how to invest before the Fed cuts, rate hikes in 2022





The combination of Federal Reserve tapering and impending rate hikes is causing stocks to go out of control.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says uncertainty is growing, as are short-term risks to stocks.

Wilson advises investors to choose stocks that have stable earnings and reasonable valuations. Everyone knew the

Federal Reserve



would quickly end its emergency asset programs in response to high inflation and prepare to start raising interest rates. But at the moment, the markets are not taking it very well. The question of what will happen with inflation and how the markets will react to rising rates, and to a pandemic that is still not over, threaten investors as 2022 approaches. And Michael Wilson, chief U.S. equities strategist and chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley, said things would remain tough. “We believe the Fed’s pivot to a more aggressive reduction schedule poses a greater risk to asset prices than most investors realize,” he wrote in a recent note to clients. Wilson argues that US stocks will be rocked by uncertainty about the direction of the economy and Fed policy over the next few months, and that should push prices down. And as if that weren’t enough, businesses are still grappling with the effects of supply chain issues. This is why investors are going to look for stocks that they can trust. “We believe earnings stability will be a key determinant of stock performance over the next several months as the market grapples with a more hawkish Fed and execution risk due to higher inflation and persistent imbalances between supply and demand, “he said. For this reason, he compiled a list of S&P 500 companies with high earnings stability, which means their earnings are more stable than at least 50% of other companies in their industry. They should stay that way, as the dispersion of analysts’ estimates for the companies on this list is also lower than that of most of their peers. They are also companies with reasonable valuations, something Wilson says will be just as important. “This is what will really separate the winners from the losers in our opinion and why we are so focused on stability / profitability and valuation,” he said. “Small beats probably won’t be enough to get stocks higher if they have a premium P / E.” So he also chose companies with low price-to-earnings ratios by their standards, focusing on companies with P / E ratios at or below the 75th percentile from where they traded. over the past 10 years. All of these stocks are also rated “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley analysts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/stocks-to-buy-how-to-invest-fed-taper-rate-hikes-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos