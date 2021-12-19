Commodities worth $ 543 million traded at IME in one week





TEHRAN – In the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday), 2.076 million tonnes of commodities worth $ 543 million were traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), with growth of three to one hundred in value and four percent in weight compared to the previous week. As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange registered 1.546 million tonnes of commodities valued at over $ 301 million trading on its metals and minerals trading floor. The raw materials sold on this floor included 1.153 million tons of cement, 247,502 tons of steel, 86,000 tons of spongy iron, 40,000 tons of iron ore, 10,125 tons of aluminum, 7,420 tons of copper, 2,000 tonnes of iron ingots, 1,145 tonnes of zinc, 140 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, 18 tonnes of precious metal concentrate and 1 kg of gold bars. In addition, the IME saw on domestic and export wells of its petroleum and petrochemicals trading floor 523,000 tonnes of raw materials valued at nearly $ 239 million. The IME customers bought 202,000 tonnes of vacuum base, 147,000 tonnes of bitumen, 80,407 tonnes of polymer products, 59,500 tonnes of lubricant cutting, 29,482 tonnes of chemicals, 3,641 tonnes of base oil, 1,000 tonnes of slop wax, 520 tonnes of sulfur, 150 tonnes of argon and 48 tonnes of insulation. Last but not least was the IME secondary market with 5,395 tonnes of commodities traded. As previously reported, in the last Iranian calendar month (ended November 21), 8.961 million tonnes of commodities worth $ 2.357 billion were traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange, indicating an increase of 18% of the value and a growth of 24% in the weight of exchanges compared to its previous month. The exchange sold on its metals and minerals floor 7.387 million tonnes of raw materials valued at more than 1.42 billion dollars. Items traded on this floor included 5.176 million tons of cement, 1.452 million tons of steel, 521,000 tons of iron ore, 172,000 tons of iron sponge (DRI), 31,445 tons of aluminum, 30 535 of zinc, 29,100 tonnes of copper, 560 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, 200 tonnes of metallurgical coke, 81 tonnes of precious metal concentrate and 63 kg of gold bars. In addition, the exchange traded over 1.53 million tonnes of raw materials worth nearly $ 907 million on its oil and petrochemical trading floor. The customers of the IME bought on this floor 447,000 tonnes of vacuum base, 441,510 tonnes of bitumen, 324,851 tonnes of polymer products, 150,081 tonnes of chemicals, 135,000 tonnes of lubricating cut, 15,682 tonnes of ‘oil, 13,850 tonnes of sulfur, 546 tonnes of insulation and 50 tonnes of argon. It should be noted that the agricultural trading floor of the IME hosted a ton of saffron this month. The last was the IME secondary market on which the exchange traded 42,795 tonnes of unlisted commodities. The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year. In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market. During the past year, several new records have been reached in terms of volume and value of transactions on the different stages of the mentioned markets, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages. The IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Bourse ( IFB) and the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). MOM

