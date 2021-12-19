COLUMN: Choppy markets amid Fed action, omicron spread | Ag / Energy

A week before the Christmas market watchers.

The year ended with meteorological volatility as it did on the markets. The windstorm of recent weeks that has blown over the American plains is reminiscent of the derecho, but without the much needed rain. Sustained winds reaching 80-100 mph caused Dust Bowl-type dirt clouds across Kansas as well as Oklahoma and Texas. Although the extent of damage to the winter wheat crop is not yet determined, it is believed that up to 10% could be compromised.

This year, the wheat crop has already come under significant pressure due to drought conditions, causing some of the worst grades in history to go dormant. The wide range of temperatures has encouraged the growth of plants at a time when humidity is far from sufficient. Such extreme temperatures also had an impact on year-old feeder cattle going to pasture wheat. And while precipitation is needed for wheat grazing, the dry conditions encourage cattle weight gain on wheat.

It was an irregular week in all market segments with a trading week before the Christmas holidays. The eagerly awaited conclusion of the last FOMC meeting of the year on Wednesday allowed some stability to return to massive selling earlier in the week in stocks, energy and agricultural commodities. By the end of the week, however, the equity market, especially tech on NASDAQ, and Energies began to weigh on concerns of a rapidly spreading omicron COVID variant with the Fed’s policy shift towards a more hawkish stance with three rate hikes expected in 2022.

The Dow Jones fell almost 400 points, or 1.25%, on Friday while the S&P fell almost 1%. The NFL just announced the postponement of three games due to a COVID resurgence as consumers prepare for vacation gatherings and travel.

Weak energy markets also stem from such nervousness, leading to upcoming travel restrictions. It’s hard to predict what the end of the year will bring, but this market has shown resilience despite many unfavorable conditions, and I still expect a good start to the year despite the rate hikes at the end of the year. ‘horizon. Concerns over consumer price inflation led the Bank of England to decide to hike rates last week. Rising prices and pressure on wages are felt around the world, but business continues to do as demand remains strong and the job market is tight.

A cautious approach may be advised by the end of the year as the volume eases and a more risk averse tone seems to eclipse the market. While inflationary pressures are expected to continue to support commodities, there was a cooling in agricultural markets this week until a turnaround at the weekend with grains and soybeans pressing higher as livestock tumbled. I think the midweek rout in the wheat market was overblown, but the recent head and shoulders pattern that sparked a sell off after the right shoulder violation could be a sign that the bulls are getting tired for the moment.

Thursdays close above the 50-day moving average followed by the continuation of Fridays, hitting a new weekly high above Tuesdays and breaking above the recent downtrend line, they brought back some optimism . Recent news from Russia that wheat export quotas would be increased by 2 million tonnes has weighed on markets, but this week’s updates suggest that increase will be halved, increasing the quota to export from only 1 million tons to 8 million tons. This news, along with windstorms in the United States and the lack of rain in the forecast, should continue to support the wheat market. I maintain the view that if these conditions continue KC wheat could break above the $ 9.00 level, but there will likely be a lot of volatility in the coming weeks.

The corn market also hit a new recent high above recent resistance reaching $ 5.98 on the March contract.

With China’s return to buying US soybeans, the January soybean contract broke the 100-day moving average on Friday, with a 200-day moving average at $ 13.03 after a weekly high at 12. $ 97. New crop corn futures ended the week near $ 5.50 and soybeans near $ 12.50. As mentioned last week, consider adding new crop protection at $ 5.60 and $ 12.60, respectively.

This week, US export figures finally painted a brighter picture with corn sales at the top of expectations, wheat sales higher than expected and soybean exports as expected. The drier than normal forecast in South America added underlying support to soybean prices and buying from the United States. However, I don’t expect much more from this market in the near term.

The cattle market has finally found its place this week, with higher grain markets and a weaker stock market. Short-term macroeconomic conditions have also caused uncertainty in the demand for vacations and the increase in cattle numbers as slaughter days shorten at this time of year. The next cattle feed report is Thursday, December 23 at 2 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, export demand remains at record levels, with China continuing to lead growth to 91% above last year in early December. Demand from other Asian countries except Japan also remains strong, with South Korea’s beef imports from the United States increasing 60% year-on-year.

Thank you to everyone who joined our Livestock meeting this week to discuss livestock futures, options and risk protection. The massive selloff at the end of last week should make us all think more about downside protection in an otherwise bullish market environment with slaughter cows slaughtered at near record highs. If you are looking for downside protection while keeping the upside open, I encourage you to consider Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to the options of sales and covers, this is a great way to protect against downturns for less premium. This is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well, including the option to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.

