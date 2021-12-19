Business
Why 2022 is the year you should swear to give up on penny stocks for good
Penny stocks may seem like an affordable investment option for people who don’t have a lot of money to invest. After all, penny stocks are priced under $ 5 per share, so even if you only have a little cash, you should be able to buy just about any penny stock that interests you.
The reality, however, is that these stocks are almost always a high risk investment with a very low chance of a generous return. And now there is a better solution for those who don’t have large investment account balances, so there is every reason to forgo penny stocks forever in 2022.
Why you should avoid penny stocks
Penny stocks can seem like an affordable way to start investing in stocks. But the reality is that the shares of these companies often cost so little for good reason.
While some penny stocks are simply unproven businesses that haven’t had a chance to grow yet, others are used as part of pump-and-dump programs by unscrupulous individuals who create a hype. around untested companies to drive up the share price. They then sell their stocks for a quick profit while letting subsequent investors hold the bag.
It can be difficult to tell which penny stocks are rough diamonds and which aren’t even worth their meager stock price because these low-valued stocks are not traded on the stock exchange and therefore are not as tightly regulated as companies. that trade on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. They don’t have to follow the same reporting requirements, and company information may not be widely available or 100% accurate.
And even in the best-case scenario, when you think you’ve found a high quality penny stock, it can be difficult to trade it because these companies aren’t listed on the major stock exchanges and there isn’t as much demand from buyers. for them.
The challenges of finding, buying and selling penny stocks combine to mean that trading in these assets is just not worth it.
What to invest in instead
If you don’t have a lot of money to invest, it can be frustrating to hear that you should swear to ditch penny stocks because they can be one of the few stocks that you find affordable. After all, if you have $ 10 or $ 20 that you want to put on the market and most publicly traded companies have a share price well above that amount, you may feel completely left out of stock trading. .
The good news is that a small account balance is no longer a reason to invest in penny stocks, as you can buy fractional stocks instead.
Fractions of shares are available from a growing number of brokerage firms, many of which allow you to buy partial shares regardless of the share price as long as you meet their low minimum purchase requirements. These requirements are easy to meet, with some brokers allowing you to execute trades with trade values as low as a dime as long as you buy 0.001 or more of a stock.
With fractional shares, if you have $ 10 to invest, you can choose to buy 1/10 of a stock that sells for $ 100 per share, or 1/100 of a company that sells for 1,000. $ the action, and so on. This opens the door to purchase any the investment you want, including reputable companies that trade on major stock exchanges.
So instead of buying penny stocks in 2022 and beyond, opt for fractional shares of trusted companies instead. You have a much better chance of investing successfully with this approach.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/12/19/swear-off-penny-stocks-in-2022-do-this-instead/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]