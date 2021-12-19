NYSE reveals sweeping leadership changes





The Intercontinental Exchange has made sweeping changes to its management, including two of the top positions on the New York Stock Exchange. Stacey Cunningham, who became the first woman to head the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, will step down as president. Jeff Sprecher, co-founder and CEO of ICE, has stepped down as president of the NYSE since ICE acquired the Bigboard for $ 8.2 billion in 2013. In an email to staff on Monday, Sprecher said the changes were the most significant in ICE’s 21-year history, allowing a new generation of executives to gain more experience as the group enters. its 30 years. Said it was meant to be. “I’m not going anywhere, but… Challenging this group of world leaders with new or expanded roles is the basis of good governance and good management of our business,” he said. Is writing. Founding ICE as an energy trading firm at the turn of the century, Sprecher built the Atlanta group into a massive $ 70 billion derivatives and equity market, providing data and a liquidation. He said investors are increasingly looking for products and services to address climate change and social concerns. He also spoke about more opportunities at Ellie Mae, a mortgage software provider that ICE bought for $ 11 billion last year. The change was announced as part of a major reshuffle that included the appointment of the new COO and Group CIO, expanding the role of several other senior positions. All appointments were from existing ICE employees. Lin Martin, president of fixed income and data services at ICE, will take over from Cunningham in January. Martin started her career at IBM before moving to the NYSE Derivatives business in 2001. She led the ICE data business in 2015. Acquired Interactive Data Corp. Sprecher will be chaired by Sharon Bowen, former member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a major US regulator of derivatives markets. Sprecher said Cunningham “is starting a new chapter in his career” and is due to join the NYSE board of directors. She said she “led the New York Stock Exchange at an extraordinary time when technology was resilient and the trading system thrived even in the most turbulent times.” She begins a new chapter by making the exchange better and stronger, for her tireless efforts and with our deep gratitude. “ Stuart Williams will assume the position of Chief Operating Officer after Head of ICE Futures Europe, the most important position in Europe. Jennifer Ilqueu, who led ICE’s Asian operations from Singapore, will return to the United States to manage a US futures unit.

