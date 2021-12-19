TEDPIX loses 13,000 points on Sunday





TEHERANTEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 13,870 points to 1.291 million on Sunday. As reported, more than 4.547 billion securities worth 30,411 billion rials (approximately $ 104.8 million) were traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The first market index lost 12,582 points and the second market index lost 20,321 points. TEDPIX has lost 56,000 points (4.3%) to 1.293 million in the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday). Over the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group have been the most followed. The head of the Iranian Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), Majid Eshqi, said that a 10-part support program has been prepared to support the stock market and the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Ehsan Khandouzi, would soon unveil the program. The 10-item package to support the capital market has been approved by the government’s economic coordination headquarters and the details of the proposals will be announced by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Eshqi said. On the basis of the mentioned package, the government will prevent a sharp increase in the costs of industrial production sectors and will also help the Fund for the development and stabilization of capital markets, according to the official. In addition to the specific budget line provided for in the next year’s budget bill, the fund should benefit from much more funding, around 10 times the amount allocated in the national budget bill, through the transfer of shares and other methods of financing so that it can do its job, explained Eshqi. MOM

