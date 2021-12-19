Russia doesn’t expect to be cut off from SWIFT system, says VTB CEO





The VTB bank logo is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 3, 2021.

MOSCOW, December 19 (Reuters) – Russia’s financial system would be able to cope even if it were disconnected from the global SWIFT interbank payments system, the director of the country’s second-largest lender, VTB Bank (VTBR.MM), said on Sunday, but added that he didn’t think such a move was likely. Washington and other Western capitals have warned Moscow of strong economic repercussions if Russia invades Ukraine and cutting Russia off from SWIFT, crucial to global currency flows, is an idea that has been floated. Russia rejected suggestions it was planning to invade. Read more “Of course we will survive, certainly, but I don’t think we’ll get there,” Andrey Kostin, CEO of VTB, told public broadcaster Rossiya 1. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “It would be a very serious step, ‘unfriendly’ does not do it justice,” he said. Russia has implemented its own banking messaging system, known as SPFS, as an alternative to SWIFT, which officials say should partially soften the blow if Russia is disconnected from SWIFT. German Gref, managing director of major Russian lender Sberbank (SBER.MM), this month dismissed reports that further US sanctions could target Moscow’s ability to convert rubles into dollars and other currencies as absurd. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya; edited by Jason Neely Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

