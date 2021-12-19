Weekly Stock Market and Economy Update: The Fed’s Sharp Pivot

S&P 500 results update

S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) increased to $ 216.90 this week. Forward EPS is now + 36.4% since the start of the year. I expect another big increase in futures EPS as we enter a new quarter / year.

S&P 500 futures price / earnings ratio

S&P 500 price / earnings ratio (PE) fell to 21.3, as profits hit another record as a decline of -1.94% for the week.

S&P 500 earnings yield is now 4.69%, compared to the current Treasury bill rate of 1.40%.

Economic data review

Producer price index (PPI)

(IPP) rose + 0.8% in November, which is worse than expected. is now + 9.7% higher in the last 12 months, compared to + 8.8% at an annualized rate last month. The prices of services increased by + 0.7% over the month, while the prices of goods increased by + 1.2%. The higher costs to producers are generally passed on to consumers.

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index

showed a slight increase for the month, from 98.2 to 98.4, but it remains a tough environment.

“As the end of the year approaches, the outlook for economic conditions is not encouraging for small business owners as lawmakers are proposing additional mandates and tax increases. Owners are also pessimistic, as many continue to deal with challenges like soaring inflation and supply chain disruptions impacting their businesses right now. “

The percentage of small business owners expecting better business conditions over the next 6 months has fallen to a 48-year low, and the percentage of owners raising selling prices has reached the highest level since 1979 .

In total, 4 of the 10 index constituents improved for the month, while 4 declined and 2 remained unchanged.

“The economy still has plenty of fuel to keep growing until 2022. Economic policies in 2022, however, will become even more uncertain as it is an election year and the issues are diverse and politically energetic; increases in taxes, regulations, spending, climate, social goals and government appointments, to name a few. “Of particular concern to small business owners is the current Build Back Better legislation which includes a significant tax increase for many. With a 50/50 Congress, anything can happen! And then there is Covid, which will continue to put the thumbs up on the scale of economic results.

Total for November was lower than expected at $ 639.8 billion (another record), but still rose 0.3% for the month and over the past 12 months. The monthly gain was led by gasoline (+ 1.7%), food and beverage stores (+ 1.3%), and food services and drinking places (+ 1.0%).

Consumers appear to have made their holiday shopping early to avoid any shortages, which pushed some sales data back to last month. Otherwise (which rose 0.8% for the month), November’s retail sales data could very well have been negative.

Retail sales data only covers money spent on merchandise. We must continue to expect a gradual rotation in consumer behavior, shifting more purchases to services. No problem with that.

Industrial production – Total index

for November increased by + 0.5% over the month and over the last 12 months. This is the highest industrial production value since September 2019. It rose to 76.8 but remains below the long-term average of 79.6.

FOMC – Policy Statement and Economic Projections

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gave his and. They announced a cut in their monthly bond purchase program by an additional $ 30 billion (20 billion T-bills, 10 billion MBS), which means the program will now end in March instead of June. . The Fed has fallen behind in refusing to accept that inflation was not going to be transient, and now it is pivoting to clean up the mess it helped create.

The graph above represents the latest economic projections compared to what they were in September. The Fed now estimates that 2021 GDP will be down (5.5% vs. 5.9%), while 2022 GDP will be a bit higher (4.0% vs. 3.8%). They expect PCE inflation for 2022 to stand at 2.7% (up from an estimated 2.3% in September), which shouldn’t be taken seriously as they were so far away in 2021.

The majority of Fed voting members now expect three 25 basis point rate hikes for 2022, in stark contrast to just a few months ago, when the majority of Fed voting members forecasted cuts. Zero rate hikes in 2022. Remember not so long ago when the Fed planned zero rate hikes throughout 2023?

Notable gains

Adobe (NASDAQ 🙂 Quarterly adjusted EPS of $ 3.20, which was in line with expectations and growing at 14%. Quarterly sales reached $ 4.11 billion, up 1% than estimated and growing 20%. The outlook for the first quarter was lower than expected on both sales and earnings. Rue expected EPS of around $ 3.39, but forecast was $ 3.35 and sales expectations were around $ 4.33 billion while the company was aiming for $ 4.23 billion. dollars.

It’s not terrible, but when you have a stock that trades 20 times the sales and 40 times the forward earnings, any failure to forecast forward is likely to produce a negative reaction in the short term. In this case, the reported results were basically as expected and the forward guidance was unsuccessful. There’s not much for bulls to get excited about in the short term, but that doesn’t change the long-term fundamental image of one of the best-run companies in the world.

Summary: The data continues to support economic expansion, earnings are excellent and the valuation remains reasonable. But it was all about the Fed this week. The Fed’s brutal pivot could have a negative effect on financial conditions in 2022. Financial conditions are not the ultimate driver of long-term asset prices, but they can have a short-term / temporary effect on markets.

After the FOMC statement and projections, the spread between short-term and long-term interest rates continued to narrow, from 80 to 75 basis points. The Fed has mentioned that it could shrink its balance sheet (essentially sell its long-term holdings) to drive up long-term interest rates and give them more leeway to raise short-term rates to fight inflation. . Interestingly, the last time we had such a high CPI the 10 year Treasury bill rate was north of 10% !!!

Basically, this is a good thing. The sooner we can return to a normalized monetary environment, the better. But we are in unknown waters. Anyone who tells you that they know exactly how it’s going to play out is lying to you.

The coming week: 6 S&P 500 companies will publish their quarterly results. For economic data, we have the (LEI) on Monday, the final reading on Q3, and Wednesday, and Thursday.