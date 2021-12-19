Elizabeth Holmes trial: what to know as the jury begins its deliberations





It has been more than three years since Holmes, now 37, was first charged with criminal charges. Following the delays caused by the pandemic as well as the birth of Holmes’ first child, his fraud trial has been pending for more than three months in a federal courtroom in San Jose.

Here’s what you need to know to catch up as the jury begins to deliberate.

Holmes left Stanford at 19 to work on Theranos. About a decade later, in 2013, she took up the veil the business, woo the press and announce a retail partnership with Walgreens. Theranos claimed to have invented technology that could accurately and reliably test a range of conditions with just a few drops of blood.

Holmes raised $ 945 million from media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the Waltons, heirs to the Walmart fortune. At its peak, Theranos hit a valuation of $ 9 billion, making Holmes a paper billionaire. She’s entered into retail partnerships with Walgreens and Safeway, been hailed on magazine covers and hailed as the next Steve Jobs, a comparison she helped foster by wearing a signature black turtleneck (something that ‘she did not wear in the courtroom). Several months later, the company canceled two years of blood test results. In 2018, Holmes and Theranos settled down “ Dominoes began to fall after a 2015 Wall Street Journal survey reported that the company only ever performed a dozen of the hundreds of tests it offered using its proprietary blood test device, and with questionable accuracy.Several months later, the company canceled two years of blood test results. In 2018, Holmes and Theranos settled down “ massive fraud “fees with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Theranos dissolved a little after. The government’s case against her Holmes now faces nine counts of federal wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000 plus restitution for each count of wire fraud and each count of conspiracy. She pleaded not guilty. The government spent 11 weeks attempting to unravel the complex web of alleged deceptions for jurors, to prove that Holmes intended to mislead investors and patients about the company’s capabilities and trade deals to for financial gain. The government has called 29 witnesses to testify, including former Theranos employees, retail executives, investors, patients and even a former Defense Secretary who once served on the company’s board of directors. . With this testimony, federal prosecutors attempted to show how Theranos hid his blood testing practices, overstated his financial situation, misled investors about the state of partnerships, and leveraged the media to perpetuate his claims. Among the evidence presented: personal text messages from Holmes as well as internal emails, investor presentations and press interviews. The government also presented reports affixed with the logos of large pharmaceutical companies which many witnesses said believed to have been prepared by the companies and indicated an endorsement of Theranos technology when in fact the reports have been prepared by Theranos. Witnesses also said Holmes told them the company’s technology was being used by the military and on medical evacuation helicopters, which – despite Theranos’ desire to do so – never happened. . Witnesses said they were unaware Theranos did not rely on its proprietary blood analyzer for testing. “Why did this fraud work? How did it work? Much of it was borrowed from credibility,” Prosecutor John Bostic said on Friday in his rebuttal to the defense pleadings. . “Ms. Holmes has borrowed the credibility of drug companies, Walgreens, illustrious board members, the press … and the military.” “By attaching herself to these individuals and organizations,” he continued, “she bolstered Theranos’ own credibility, and by exaggerating these contexts, she made others believe that Theranos must have the legitimacy of these others. entities. ” Holmes’ defense In what is widely viewed as a risky decision, Holmes made his own defense – and testified for approximately 24 hours over the course of seven days of court hearing. Holmes argued that she never acted with the intent to deceive investors, doctors or patients. In a landmark moment, Holmes testified that she herself added logos of drug companies to reports shared with investors “because this work was done in partnership with those companies and I was trying to convey it.” But Holmes also noted that she had heard testimony and wished she had “done things differently”. Holmes presented herself as having acted in good faith to protect her business. When, for example, Theranos withheld information that it relied heavily on third-party devices to process patient tests rather than its own devices, Holmes said it was done in order to preserve “trade secrets”. Holmes also testified that she focused conversations with potential investors on the future. “They weren’t interested in today, tomorrow or next month,” she said. “They were interested in what kind of change we could make.” Sometimes, when pressed by the prosecution, she gave denials. Holmes claimed she did not say the company’s technology was deployed on military helicopters for medical purposes, contradicting previous testimony. In other cases, she claimed that she did not remember particular details. While Holmes testified that the money had stopped with her, she also pointed the finger at other people, including the former president and COO of Theranos, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. In tearful testimony, she alleged that she was the victim of a ten-year abusive relationship with Balwani, twenty years her senior, whom she met before founding Theranos. (Balwani has denied the allegations in court records. He faces the same charges as Holmes and is expected to be tried early next year. He has pleaded not guilty.) She testified that she considered him to be her most important advisor to Theranos. “It had an impact on everything that I was, and I don’t quite understand that,” she said, effectively raising the question of whether she didn’t have the ability to fully pull them off. strings of his own business. In oral argument on Thursday and Friday, Holmes ‘attorney Kevin Downey attempted to undermine Holmes’ government representation as someone who, in his description of the prosecution’s argument, was running a business “built by lies, by swindle, by half-truths, by false statements. ”Instead, he described her as a well-meaning entrepreneur. “She gave up a college education that people would give their right arm to. She gave up her youth. She gave up on her friends. She gave up her close relationship with her family,” Downey said Friday. “Why? Because she believed she was building a tech company that was going to change the world. It’s our story.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/19/tech/elizabeth-holmes-trial-what-to-know/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos