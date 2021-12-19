What to know this week

Investors will be watching the reports closely in a busy economic release schedule this week ahead of the long holiday weekend.

The stock exchange will be closed all day from Friday to Christmas day observation, which falls on a Saturday this year. The US bond market is also set to close earlier Thursdays at 2 p.m. ET, and closes entirely on Fridays as well.

In the days to come, inflation data will be the focus. This will notably be the case after the The Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision and updates to the economic outlook and interest rates, which show that the central bank now sees the potential of three interest rate hikes in 2022, based on the Central Bank’s Summary of Economic Projections. And that updated forecast, along with the Fed’s decision to speed up its process of phasing out asset purchases, came as the central bank watched. “The strengthening of the labor market and high inflationary pressures” in the recovering economy.

This week’s inflation impression is expected to be hot for another month. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its latest personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report on Thursday, which serves as a key indicator of price movements in the economy. The PCE is expected to climb 0.6% month-over-month in November, according to consensus data compiled by Bloomberg, to mark an eleventh consecutive monthly increase. And year over year, PCE is expected to grow 5.7%, the fastest clip since 1982.

Core PCE, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, is expected to jump at a monthly rate of 0.4% to match October’s monthly increase. But on an annual basis, the core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, is expected to accelerate to a rate of 4.5%, or the fastest since 1991.

These decades-long high impressions of inflation would be consistent with others that have emerged recently. The title Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November recorded the fastest increase in consumer prices in 39 years. And wholesale prices, as measured by the Producer Price Index (PPI), rose the strongest on record last month with a clip of 9.6%.

These impressions also indicated an acceleration in inflation rates, particularly year over year.

Against this backdrop, some economists have suggested that the Federal Reserve may be late when it comes to recognizing the risks of persistent inflation and adjusting its policies to avoid rising prices. And even in the Fed’s latest economic projections, the median member of the Federal Open Market Committee has consistently seen inflation fall back to 2.1% or close to the Fed’s 2% target over the next two years.

“The Fed’s forecast is very favorable for the near-term markets. Not only is the upward cycle late, slow and shallow, the economy looks good. Core PCE inflation drops to just 2.1% even as the unemployment rate drops to just 3.5% next year and will stay there until 2024, “Bank of America economists led by Michelle Meyer wrote in a note late last week.

“Unfortunately, we believe that such a benign combination is highly unlikely,” they added. “We’re skeptical of their inflation expectations. We think they haven’t forecast enough rate hikes. And we think even our forecast may be a little too optimistic. So enjoy the mush for it. it’s hot.”

Consumer confidence

Rising prices for a wide range of goods and services have also weighed on consumers’ short- and long-term prospects.

Economists are watching closely if the latest price hike has started to deter consumers from spending on certain goods. So far the jury is out. The Commerce Department’s latest retail sales report for November showed a weaker-than-expected 0.3% monthly increase in US sales, although many attributed it to some natural reversal after a pullback. of the holiday shopping that took place in October.

However, consumers themselves have signaled that they are increasingly wary of inflation. And those concerns have escalated with continued uncertainty over the coronavirus to reduce consumer confidence.

The Conference Board’s latest consumer confidence index is due Wednesday, and it should only show a slight increase for December. Consensus economists expect this index to register at 111.0 from 109.5 in November. The Conference Board index had averaged around 128.3 in 2019 before the pandemic.

In the November report, “concerns about rising prices” were the main reason for the depressed reading, followed by concerns about the Delta variant, according to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board. And this month, with inflation still rising, consumer confidence could come under further pressure, raising fears that consumers will start cutting real spending in ways that could impact economic activity.

“Inflation is real. I think it’s the number one focal point of the business community, as it should be,” J. Michael Prince, CEO and President of USPA Global Licensing, told Yahoo Finance Live. “It continues to get worse. And we don’t see any better anytime soon. And I think consumers are going to have some real challenges in making decisions about where they want to spend their money as more and more dollars go. will be taken out of their pockets because of a simple inflation with gasoline, groceries, et cetera. ”

Economic calendar

Monday: Leading Index, November (0.9% expected, 0.9% in October)

Tuesday: Current account balance, 3Q (-205.4 billion dollars expected, -190.3 billion dollars in 2Q)

Wednesday: MBA mortgage applications, week ended December 17 (-4.0% in the previous week); Chicago Fed National Activity Index, November (0.76 in the previous month); Quarter-over-quarter annualized GDP, third estimate for third quarter (2.1% expected, 2.1% in previous estimate); Personal consumption, third estimate in Q3 (1.7% expected, 1.7% in the previous estimate); Basic personal consumption expenditure, third estimate in third quarter (4.5% in previous estimate); Conference Board consumer confidence (110.6 expected, 109.5 in November); Existing home sales, November (6.56 million expected, 6.34 million in October)

Thusday: Personal income, November (0.5% expected, 0.5% in October); Personal expenses, November (0.5% expected, 0.6% in October); Initial unemployment claims, week ended December 18 (203,000 expected, 206,000 in the previous week); Continuing claims, week ended December 11 (1.845 million in the previous week); PCE deflator, month over month, November (0.6% expected, 0.6% in October); PCE deflator, year-on-year, November (5.7% expected, 5.0% in October); PCE core deflator, month over month, November (0.4% expected, 0.4% in October); PCE core deflator, year-on-year, November (4.5% forecast, 4.1% in October); Durable goods orders, preliminary for November (1.5% expected, -0.4% in October); Durable goods orders excluding transport, preliminary for November (0.6% expected, 0.5% in October); Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, preliminary for November (0.5% expected, 0.7% in October); Deliveries of non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, preliminary for November (0.5% expected, 0.7% in October); Sentiment of the University of Michigan, final of December (70.4 expected, 70.4 in the previous version); New home sales, November (770,000 expected, 745,000 in October)

Friday: No significant report is planned for publication.

Earnings calendar

Monday: Carnival Corp. (CCL) before the market opens, Micron (UM), Nike (OF) after market

Tuesday: General Mills (GIS) before the market opens

Wednesday: CarMax (KMX) before the market opens

Thusday: No significant report is planned for publication.

Friday: No significant report is planned for publication.

