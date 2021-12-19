1 share to buy, 1 to throw at market opening: Nio, Las Vegas Sands

Wall Street shares sold on Friday, with the benchmark closing at its lowest level in nearly two weeks amid concerns over the Federal Reserve’s tightening and the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

Investors should expect more during the cropped Christmas week ahead as they monitor new developments affecting markets resulting from the Fed’s decision to accelerate spending cuts and COVID fronts.

Key economic data is also on the agenda, including the latest Inflation Report (PCE), as well as earnings from Nike (NYSE :), Micron Technology (NASDAQ :), Rite Aid (NYSE 🙂 and BlackBerry (NYSE :).

Regardless of which direction the market is heading, below we highlight one stock that may be in demand and one that may take further downside.

Remember though, our timeline is correctfor the coming week.

Stock to buy: Nio

Nio (NYSE 🙂 which saw its shares drop to a 14-month low on Friday will be the center of attention this week after the electric vehicle (EV) company made a wave of positive announcements at its Nio event. Day 2021 which took place this weekend.

The EV startup unveiled its newest and most affordable electric vehicle, dubbed the ET5, at its annual event on Saturday at the Olympic Sports Center in Suzhou, China.

The midsize EV sedan is the fifth mass-produced model by the Chinese automaker to hit the market and is widely seen as a potential competitor to the Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 Model 3, the Xpeng (NYSE 🙂 P7 and P5, the BYD (OTC 🙂 Han, as well as BMW 3 series (OTC 🙂 and Audi (OTC 🙂 A6.

Nios ET5, which has a range of 341 miles (550 kilometers) using its standard battery, is priced at around $ 51,450 (328,000) before government grants, and $ 40,470 (258,000) with a plan d battery subscription. ET5 deliveries will begin in September 2022.

Founder and chairman William Li also said the electric vehicle maker will begin deliveries of the premium sedan model ET7, unveiled on Nio Day 2020, March 28, 2022. The ET7 has a range of up to 620. miles (1,000 kilometers), rivaling the Lucid (NASDAQ 🙂 Air and Tesla Model S, which have ranges of up to 520 miles and 412 miles, respectively.

In addition, the Chinese electric car maker revealed that it plans to sell its electric vehicles in 25 countries by 2025, including Norway, Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

NIO stock fell to its lowest level since October 2020 to $ 28.02 on Friday before rallying to end the session at $ 30.00, earning the Shanghai, China-based electric vehicle company. , a market capitalization of $ 47.7 billion.

After posting a gain of more than 1,100% in 2020, Nio shares are down 38% in 2021 and 55% from their all-time high of 66.99 reached on January 11 as part of an aggressive stock reset. valuations across the electric vehicle sector.

Disposal: Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE 🙂 has seen its stocks plunge steadily to new lows in recent sessions. And the coming week should be just as bleak due to the negative impact of several factors that the casino giant is suffering from.

LVS stock, which has fallen nearly 8% over the past month and 40% year-to-date, closed the Friday session at $ 35.44, not far from its recent low of 21 months at $ 33.75 hit on Dec. 2. She is now almost 47% below her post. -Highest pandemic of $ 66.77 reached on March 3.

At current levels, Las Vegas Sands has a market capitalization of approximately $ 27.1 billion, making it one of the largest casino and resort operators in the world.

Investor sentiment over the already hard-hit name has taken a hit as the ruling Communist Party in China has stepped up its crackdown on Macau’s casino district, which is the world’s largest gambling hub. Las Vegas Sands sold its Las Vegas properties for $ 6.25 billion earlier this year to focus even more on its operations in Asia, where it conducted junket operations.

Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau recently ordered the city’s troubled casino operators, which often bring in big players and big customers from mainland China, to close their VIP rooms and stop using it. offer credits for gambling loans. Las Vegas Sands is on the verge of ending its junket operations by the end of the year.

The growing scrutiny is part of a campaign by Chinese authorities to curb the country’s wealthy gambling tycoons amid money laundering allegations.

To make matters worse, COVID infections are on the rise again in China and Hong Kong, fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible variant Omicron, prompting several cities across the country to announce new travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Given this, LVS shares could fall further in the coming days.