Market preparations for the gathering of Santa Claus





Iris Gonzales – Star from the Philippines December 20, 2021 | 00h00

MANILA, Philippines – Taking advantage of a two-week rally, stocks are expected to trade higher this week as the Christmas holidays approach, with the so-called Santa rally rushing through investors’ minds . The benchmark of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) gained for the second week in a row to finish 1.5% or 105.49 points higher at 7,297.66 last week, after rising 1.0%. 9% of the previous week. Since the start of 2021, the PSEi has gained 2.2% from 7,139.71 on the last trading day of 2020. “Looking ahead, with no major economic event towards the end of the year, the Santa Claus rally will be the focus,” DA Market Securities said in a note. Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said he expects the next resistance or target at the 7,300-7,400 levels, against a potential retest of this year’s intraday high of 7,475. , 75 posted on November 10. He said specific catalysts that would affect the market include the latest balance of payments figure, the possible signing of the 2022 national budget by President Duterte, the rescheduled national immunization program from December 20 to 22 in areas affected by the Typhoon Odette, as well as the seasonal increase in OFW’s remittances and the conversion into pesos shortly before the Christmas holidays. For the COVID-19 situation, Ricafort said that further reopening of the economy by allowing higher capacity for many businesses / industries would help improve prospects for economic recovery. “All regions of the country at alert level 2 could be further relaxed to alert level 1 by early 2022 after the nationwide accelerated vaccination program and the wait-and-see stance on the Omicron variant,” a- he declared. In addition to these factors, the resumption of business activity due to the holiday season – which accounts for a significant share of sales for many companies / industries in a typical year – could also help support the overall economic recovery for the year. .

