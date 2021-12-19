Economic renaissance after the expected vote

STABLE ECONOMIC POLICIES:

Canceling the referendums would boost the stock market and help the country get back into the international community, an analyst said.

By Chen Cheng-hui / Journalist



Market watchers said they were positive about the performance of local stocks after all four elements of the referendum were rejected by a narrow margin on Saturday, helping to dispel market uncertainty over economic policies. of the government.

Although President Tsai Ing-wens () administration may continue its policies on pork imports and energy transition after the vote, stock market movements still depend on corporate profits and the country’s economic fundamentals, said. analysts.

Despite a low turnout, voters rejected four referendum questions that asked whether to ban imports of pork containing traces of the leanness-improving additive ractopamine, relocating a liquefied natural gas terminal project off the district of Taoyuans Guanyin (), restart construction of the fourth nuclear power plant put on hold Plant in Gongliao district (New Taipei Citys) and hold referendums in parallel with the elections.

Photo: ANC

Hsieh Chin-ho (), president of Chinese-language magazine Wealth, said dark clouds hung over the nation after the referendums were launched, but the skies are starting to brighten with the results.

This will bring a positive force to Taiwan’s future economic development and help the country return to the international community, Hsieh wrote on Facebook on Saturday. Stock market dynamics will also increase. It is also the time of Taiwan’s economic renaissance.

Capital Management Co () chairman Li Fang-kuo () told the Central News Agency on Saturday that the outcome dispelled many uncertainties, which is good for the stock market.

On Friday, TAIEX closed 0.15% higher at 17,812.59 points. So far this year, the index has risen 20.91%, according to data from the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Compared to US stocks, Taiwanese stocks have performed relatively well this year, which Li attributed to corporate earnings and the country’s macroeconomic environment.

While some other factors caused short-term fluctuations, their effects were limited, he said.

The central bank on Thursday raised its GDP growth forecast to 6.03% for this year and forecast a 4.03% increase for next year. The upward revisions came after the Directorate-General for Budget, Accounts and Statistics on November 26 raised its GDP growth forecast to 6.09% and forecast an expansion of 4.15% for the next year.

Li said the figures suggest the economy will remain strong next year.

Regarding corporate profits, listed companies are expected to achieve a combined profit of NT $ 4.1 trillion (US $ 147.59 billion) this year, which would increase 5% to NT $ 4.3 trillion on the year. next year, he said.

President Capital is focusing on financial sector stocks as their valuation could benefit from potential monetary normalization by central banks next year, particularly the US Federal Reserve, as well as concept Apple stocks, high yield stocks. in dividends and those which are more exposed. to the metaverse and electric vehicle market.

Cathay Futures Consultant Co () analyst Tsai Ming-han () said the referendum results would have little impact on the stock market, as investors are more concerned with issues related to the operations of listed companies.

A recent correction in TAIEX has more to do with capital flows, he said.

As the Fed signaled its intention to carry out monetary tightening next year, this would lead to a return of capital to the United States, causing the US dollar to rise and pressure on local market liquidity in the near term, a Tsai said.

Taiwanese stocks would still face a period of near-term consolidation, but buying opportunities would emerge as soon as the TAIEX nears its monthly moving average of 17,678 points to limit the decline in markets, Cathay Futures said, adding that local actions would have greater momentum. as more and more foreign institutional investors turn to the buy side.

The chairman of the Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association, Jeff Chang (), said Thursday that he remained positive on local stocks.

Chang told the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) that the price / earnings ratio on the Taiwan Stock Exchange is relatively low, but the dividend yield ratio remains high among listed companies.

Listed companies would also continue to benefit from a semiconductor shortage, growing business opportunities related to 5G and electric vehicles, and the arrival of metaverse-based applications, Chang said.