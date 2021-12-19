Asia Morning Call-Global Markets | Reuters

December 20 (Reuters) – ——————————————– – ——————————————–

** indicates the closing price

All prices from 18:28 GMT

ACTIONS

WORLD – Global stock indices and oil prices fell on Friday as safe-haven stocks such as the dollar and Treasury bonds rose as investors grappled with a growing number of Omicron cases and a hawkish turn by major banks powerhouses in the fight against inflation.

Asian stocks closed near year-round lows and broad European stock indices slipped 0.5%. Yields on Treasury bonds hit their lowest levels since early December.

NEW YORK – Wall Street ended lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech as investors worried about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to end its era-era stimulus more quickly pandemic.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended lower for the week after the Fed on Wednesday reported interest rate hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2022 to combat the surge in the inflation.

LONDON – Banks and luxury stocks led declines on Friday, pushing European stocks into the red for the week which saw hawkish signals of a flurry from major central banks and growing concerns over the economic impact of the variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.6% after recovering on Thursday, when the European Central Bank eased stimulus slightly but pledged to support the economy.

TOKYO – Japanese stocks fell on Friday to erase most of the gains from the previous session, as investors became cautious about the rate hike after US and UK central banks took hawkish measures, while that fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant have hit travel-related stocks.

The Nikkei stock average (.N225) fell 1.79% to close at 28,545.68, after rising more than 2% on Thursday. The index edged up 0.38% over the week.

SHANGHAI – China’s blue-chip stock index fell on Friday, recording its biggest weekly loss in three months, as local and foreign investors worried about U.S. and Chinese regulatory restrictions and a global resurgence of COVID cases -19.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) was down 1.16% to 3,632.36 points.

AUSTRALIA – Australian stocks ended a three-day losing streak on Friday as mining companies and energy stocks gained ground on firmer commodity prices, while BNPL companies fell following in a US review capped earnings.

The S & P / ASX 200 Index (.AXJO) was up 0.1% to 7,304 points, despite a good start to the session. The core index lost 0.7% for the week, marking its biggest loss in three weeks.

SEOUL – South Korean stocks ended higher on Friday, as large purchases by foreign investors offset more hawkish-than-expected moves from major central banks, while fears of the Omicron coronavirus variant also weighed on sentiment .

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed 11.32 points, or 0.38%, higher at 3,017.73, extending the gains for a third day in a row.

EXTERNAL CHANGE

NEW YORK – The dollar rose on Friday as traders pulled back from riskier currencies amid discussions of central bankers’ interest rate hikes and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases.

The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recovering all the value it lost on Thursday following a series of central bank policy statements.

SHANGHAI – The Chinese yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Friday and was close to ending the week without much change, after Beijing took steps to dampen appreciation expectations.

Meanwhile, a busy week for major central banks heralded the start of the end of the pandemic-era revival and threatens to put downward pressure on the Chinese currency.

AUSTRALIA – The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking to end the week on a more secure footing on Friday after surviving a bearish thrill as speculators recorded profits on long US dollar positions.

The Aussie had climbed back to $ 0.7180 and was moving away from a recent low of $ 0.7090, to leave it a little firmer on the week so far. It briefly hit $ 0.7224 overnight before meeting resistance.

SEOUL – The won and benchmark bond yield rose on Friday.

The won closed at 1180.9 per dollar on the onshore KRW = KFTC settlement platform, 0.25% higher than its previous close.

TREASURY

NEW YORK – U.S. Treasury bond yields were lower on Friday, albeit outside the session lows, as traders assessed the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish stance as its bank tried to balance the rise in inflation with the economic toll of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Yields edged up slightly in the near term, flattening the curve broadly after a few steep steepening movements on Thursday, particularly on the 5yr / 30yr.

LONDON – Eurozone bond yields retreated on Friday, with markets assessing the reduction in monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank as roughly in line with expectations.

Borrowing costs soared on Thursday after Britain rocked traders by becoming the first G7 economy to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic, just before the ECB put the brakes on measures stimulus.

TOKYO – Japanese 10-year government bond yields were flat on Friday as lower US Treasury yields boosted demand for Japanese debt, but appetite was limited by fears of higher rates after the hawkish movements from the meetings of the world’s central banks.

The 10-year JGB yield remained stable at 0.040%.

BASIC PRODUCTS

GOLD

Gold broke above the key $ 1,800 level on Friday and was expected to post its first weekly gain in five years as concerns over the Omicron surge and high inflation pushed investors into safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $ 1,802.12 an ounce at 1:56 p.m. ET (1856 GMT), taking its rise so far this week to 1.1%. US gold futures were up 0.4% to $ 1,804.90.

IRON-ORE

Chinese iron ore prices jumped to a seven-week high on Friday and were set for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, amid rising hopes of a recovery in demand for steel at the world’s largest producer of materials. construction and manufacturing.

Optimism about the key ingredient in steelmaking, however, continued to be tempered by rising inventories of imported iron ore from China reaching 156 million tonnes last week, the lowest level. highest since July 2018.

BASE METALS

Aluminum prices hit their highest level in more than six weeks on Friday after Chinese production of alumina, a raw material, fell last month, underlining the risk of a supply shortage due to shortages electricity.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange jumped 3.1% to $ 2,749 a tonne, the strongest since November 1, before gaining $ 2,733 at 5:00 p.m. GMT, up 2.5% .

OIL

Oil prices fell on Friday and were also down during the week as increasing cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised concerns that further restrictions would affect fuel demand.

“There are concerns about COVID that will not go away, and the perception that may be weighing on demand is putting pressure on the market,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York City.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil posted a small gain on Friday, as it followed more expensive competitors, but is expected to post its biggest weekly loss in more than six months amid weak exports in December.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 4 ringgit, or 0.09%, to 4,404 ringgit ($ 1,044.34) at close.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Friday, as investors welcomed the Bank of Japan’s continued ultra-flexible policies to support the economic recovery, although concerns persist over a resurgence of Omicron cases in the world. foreigners have limited earnings.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for delivery in May ended at 0.7 yen, or 0.3%, up to 233.6 yen ($ 2.1) per kg.

