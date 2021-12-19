Growth Prospects and Renewable Energy Outlook Sparks Interest in AC Energy





AYALA-LED AC Energy Corp. was among the actively traded stocks last week, with analysts attributing stock market activity to investors continuing to view the company’s expansion plans and renewable energy outlook favorably. AC Energy was on 10e the most traded shares last week, with 1.31 billion pesos worth 124.73 million shares traded on the local stock exchange during the trading week of Dec. 13-17, according to data from the Philippine Stock Exchange. AC Energy shares closed at P 10.62 each on Friday, down 1.1% from its closing price of P 10.74 each on December 10. Since the start of the year, its share price has risen 16.4%. AC Energy remains a cherished stock for local and foreign investors, motivated by the positive outlook for the company’s renewable capacity expansion plans, said Unicapital Securities, Inc. stock trader Cristopher Adrian T. San Pedro via a message on his cell phone. Cristina S. Ulang, Head of Research at First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC), underlined the growing importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices which have also contributed to the increase in the business activities of AC Energys. AC Energy is a leading name in clean energy, aspiring to be the largest listed renewable energy game in the region, Ms. Ulang said in an email. Last week, the company received shareholder approval to issue up to 942 million common shares to UPC Renewables Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Anton Rohner, CEO of UPC / AC Renewables, on the acquisition of their joint venture holding company for energy and power projects and investments in Australia. In a press release dated Oct. 19, the publicly traded power company said its board of directors had given the green light to AC Energys subsidiary AC Renewables International Pte. Ltd. to spend $ 243.3 million to buy the 52% stake held by its partner UPC Renewables and UPC / AC Renewables Australias M. Rohner. AC Energy is targeting double-digit growth over the next few years as part of recent developments such as the plan to fully own UPC / AC Renewables Australia. AC Energy currently has approximately 3,000 megawatt (MW) attributable capacity in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Australia. In addition, its share of renewable capacity is around 80%. The company appears to be the largest listed renewable energy platform in Southeast Asia, aiming to achieve 5,000 MW of attributable renewable energy capacity by 2025. The latest financial data showed income attributable to AC Energys at 1.58 billion pesos in the third quarter, up 68.3% from the same period last year. In the third quarter of the year, its net income group share improved 22% to 4.27 billion pesos thanks to additional operating capacity and the recovery in demand for electricity. Unicapitals Mr. San Pedro expects the company’s net income to be in a conservative range of 4 to 8 billion pesos for this year. We remain optimistic about the power sector industry as it has remained resistant to new variants of COVID-19 (2019 coronavirus disease) this year. Energy demand and the capacities of their expansion projects have also improved following the looser lockdown restrictions, he said. Mr San Pedro expects stocks to stay sideways between support of P9.66 per share and P11.50 per share in the near term with a bullish bias once it stays above P11.0 [per share]. Meanwhile, FMIC Ms. Ulang advised investors to monitor AC Energys’ mergers and acquisitions, as well as its fundraising and strategic partnership building activities. MIU Catilogo

