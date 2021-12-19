Sharon Bowen Named First Black Woman Chair of NYSE Board of Directors





His appointment follows leadership changes across the company Sharon bowen made history as the new chairman of the board of directors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Bowen, a finance and securities lawyer, is the first black woman to be appointed to the post. She has been a member of the board of directors of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), the parent company of the NYSE, since December 2017. ICE announced earlier this month that it is appointing Bowen as the next chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. His appointment follows the senior management changes throughout the company under the leadership of the CEO Jeff spokesperson. Sharon bowen When a handful of colleagues and I founded ICE over twenty years ago, our simple idea was to make trading more automated and transparent, and that goal has entrenched our original leaders as we go along. We were growing exponentially and their roles were expanding with the company Sprecher, which founded and chairs Intercontinental Exchange, said in a December 6 letter. Today, with a market capitalization of over $ 70 billion and a company that has transformed significantly from our inception, it is more important than ever to challenge our leaders to take on new tasks and learn new skills then. as we serve a new and evolving market. The leadership changes for 2022 also include Lynn martin, current president of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services, who will replace Stacey Cunningham as the next president of the NYSE. Cunningham, who was the first woman to hold the post, is stepping up to the NYSE board of directors. In addition, Mark the water suction, COO for ICE, will transition to a new role as the Chief Information Officer of the company working closely with Mayur Kapani, said Sprecher, chief technology officer of ICE, as reported by Financial Technology Forum. As Mark moves into this position, Stuart williams will succeed him as COO of ICE, reporting to the President of ICE Ben jackson. Stuart, who is currently President of ICE Futures Europe, will remain in this role until a successor is identified and in place. The story continues Born in Chesapeake, Virginia, Bowen holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Economics from the University of Virginia, a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. In April, Akamai Technologies, Inc. announced that Bowen would fill a new vacancy on the Akamai Board of Directors. Akamai is pleased to welcome such distinguished financial and legal expert, Dr. Tom leightonAkamai CEO and co-founder said at the time. In an environment characterized by regulatory changes and ever-changing market risks, we look forward to benefiting from Sharons’ vast experience and expertise. It is with great enthusiasm that I join the Akamais board of directors, Bowen said in a statement. Akamai plays a vital role in maintaining a reliable and secure Internet. I look forward to contributing to its future success at this critical time in history. In 2010, Bowen was appointed vice chairman of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation by the former chairman Barack obama. In 2014, she became the first African-American commissioner appointed to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts Dear Culture Where To act ? Download our latest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio.com today! The post office Sharon Bowen Named First Black Woman Chair of NYSE Board of Directors appeared first on The Grio.

