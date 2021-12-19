Dhaka stocks plunge





Dhaka shares plunged on Sunday after a gain in the previous session as investors decided to sell shares before the financial close in late December. DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, lost 1.23%, or 84.98 points, to close at 6,783.19 points on Thursday after gaining 30.36 points in the previous session. The market began to decline early in Sunday’s session and fell more sharply as the session progressed as investors looked for strong sells amid continued market volatility, traders said. of the market. They said a section of institutional investors may seek profit before the financial close in late December. In addition, many investors have been hesitant to make investment decisions due to the current volatility in the market, they said. The Bangladesh Bank on Dec. 14 asked banks to maintain an additional 2% allowance on outstanding loans that benefit from a relaxed repayment facility that could put pressure on banks, market operators said. The market has been struggling since September 9 due to a standoff between the Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission over issues related to the stock market, they said. EBL Securities in its daily market commentary said that “Dhaka stocks failed to maintain positive momentum and stock indexes ended on the red path with investors engaging in massive sell-offs to avoid further news. correction. The insurance sectors dominated the market, with investor participation mainly concentrated in the sector. ‘ Average share prices of non-bank financial institutions, food, banking and textile sectors fell by 1.9 percent, 1.6 percent, 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively . Stock prices in the general insurance sector climbed 3.4 percent on the day. Among the leading companies, the stock prices of British American Tobacco, BRAC Bank, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh and Square Pharmaceuticals fell on that day. DSE revenue fell to Tk 786.21 crore on Sunday from Tk 807.4 crore in the previous session. DS30, a composition of 30 large-cap companies, fell 1.49%, or 38.75 points, to close at 2,547.4 points on the day. Of the 377 scripts traded on the DSE on Sunday, 266 declined, 87 advanced and 25 remained unchanged. The DSES Shariah Index fell 1.3 percent, or 19.05 points, to 1,443.24 points. BEXIMCO topped the turn-around table with shares valued at Tk 73.03 crore changing hands that day. One Bank, Sonali Paper, Fortune Shoes, Active Fine Chemicals, Sena Kalyan Insurance Company, IFIC Bank, British American Tobacco Company, Genex Infosys and Peoples Insurance Company were the other top revenue leaders for the day.

