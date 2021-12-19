Business
Bah shit! PH scholarship doesn’t feel like Christmas at all
This week could prove to be disappointing for investors and traders, especially those hoping for a Santa Claus rally or a rise in stock prices towards the end of the year, analysts said.
Their game plan for the Christmas season: just play at the beach.
Since many uncertainties remain unanswered, it would look like your gathering of Santa Claus, Jonathan Ravelas, chief strategist of BDO Unibank Inc. told the Inquirer.
The range in question is the 7,000-7,300 zone. The uncertainties were unknown risks associated with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has spread to countries around the world, including the Philippines, and the US Federal Reserve reporting that ‘it would raise interest rates next year to fight rising inflation.
On Friday, the Philippine Stock Exchange index climbed to the top of the range, ending up 0.89% at 7,297.66.
We now have mixed feelings. Taking the positive impact versus the negative, which is the prospect of possibly still high commodity prices and a shrinking policy space, Ravelas said.
Due to the rise in the United States, you will only see sideways movement, he added.
Luis Gerardo Limlingan, managing director of Regina Capital Development, agreed that side action might be the best scenario in the coming weeks.
The rest of the world has seen choppy trading due to record inflation and a virus surge, Limlingan said.
Fortunately, the Philippines remains in a better position, however, sentiment could spill over here depending on the severity of the cases and the cost of goods which continue to skyrocket, he added.
Given the volatility, Ravelas urged traders to enter the market with a defined strategy and stick to the range.
This means building up stocks during downward troughs while also clearing up closer to the top of the range.
The key word here is to have a plan. It can’t be that you are holding onto it right. Have an entry, exit and stop loss, he said.
