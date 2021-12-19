Headwinds expected for IPOs in Asia





After a record year of stock quotes, Asian companies may find it difficult to repeat success next year given the prospect of rising interest rates and China’s tightening grip on major technologies. Thanks to a meteoric first half of this year amid a global boom, initial public offerings (IPOs) in the region have reached $ 190 billion so far this year, already a record and up 31% by compared to the whole of last year. However, momentum has weakened considerably in recent months, as Beijing has stepped up a regulatory attack on private companies, putting major deals on hold and injecting uncertainty into the next year. Photo: Bloomberg Bankers say they expect Asia’s IPO market to be less frenetic and more balanced next year as higher inflation erodes valuations of tech companies and tightening US monetary policy reduces the supply of unused cash. The listing landscape could also appear more diverse, with South Korea and India leading the way, with sectors ranging from clean energy to financial services filling the void left by once dominant Chinese tech companies. Markets in 2022 will face a more standardized environment, said William Smiley, co-director of enterprise content management at Goldman Sachs Group Inc Asia ex-Japan. The withdrawal of fiscal and monetary stimulus, coupled with higher inflation expectations, can challenge risky assets, including stock markets. Beijing’s scrutiny of its tech companies on issues ranging from data security to a loophole long used by companies to register overseas is also expected to continue to slow the pace of fundraising from the industry. . This, added to the poor performance of secondary markets, pushed Hong Kong, a popular destination for Chinese technology companies, out of the top three places in the world. Several companies, from snack producer Weilong Delicious Global Holdings Ltd () to Apple Incs supplier Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd (), have pushed back share offers in the territory, a development that should make the last three months of this year the weakest fourth quarter since 2018 for IPOs in Asia. Chinese companies unaffected by Beijing’s regulatory crackdown or beneficiaries of the country’s development priorities, including new energy suppliers and electric car makers, could take over. The new year should see a more diverse group of companies entering the market, said Magnus Andersson, co-head of equity capital markets at Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific. It is not only consumers, the Internet and technology, but also industrial and financial institutions, he added.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/12/20/2003769872 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos