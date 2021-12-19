NB COVID-19 rally: 108 new cases, no plan to restrict travelers entering the province

New Brunswick reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,258.

The new cases are distributed among the seven health regions, but mainly concentrated in the Saint John area. There are 82 healings, Public Health announced on Sunday.

COVID-19 interim measuresto slow the spread of the Omicronvariant went into effect over the weekend.

The restrictions include limiting contact to a constant group of 20, reestablishing physical distancing in indoor public spaces, and reduced capacity in places like cinemas, sports arenas and casinos.

No new cases of Omicron were reported in the province on Sunday, leaving the number of Omicroncases at 30.

“Our number of cases is still mainly the Delta [variant),” Premier Blaine Higgssaid in an interview with Rosemary Barton on Sunday. “Ithas been pretty consistently and stubbornly Delta [now for] Several weeks.”

The province also does not intend to block travelers from entering the province, Higgssaid.

Forty-three people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase from three. There are 13 inches of intensive care and seven requiring ventilators. These figures are unchanged since the last update.

Among those hospitalized, 26 are over 60 years old.

“Six of the 43 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 from epidemics in hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton and Miramichi,” Public Health said in a statement.

No one is hospitalized under the age of 19.

A total of 82.6 percent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID, unchanged from the last update, and 89.4 percent received their first dose, up from 89.3 percent.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows that 13.3% of people eligible for a booster dose received one, compared to 12.8%.

Among children aged five to 11, 37.1 percent received their first dose of the vaccine, compared with 35.5 percent.

A complete list of walk-in clinicsis available online. No clinics are currently scheduled between December 24 and 27 due to the holidays.

People can also make an appointment at a regional health authority clinic through theonline reservation systemor to aparticipating pharmacy.

Distribution of new cases

New cases of COVID-19 have been reported in all regions.

The highest number, 26, are children nine and under. Nineteen cases are between 30 and 39 years old.

Moncton area, Zone 1 23 cases:

A child nine years old and under.

Three people 19 and under.

Five people 20-29.

Five people 30-39.

Two people 40-49.

Two people 70-79.

Saint John area, zone 2 40 cases:

Eight children aged nine and under.

Five people 19 years of age and under.

Two people 20-29.

Seven people 30-39.

Five people 40-49.

Four people 50-59.

Five people 60-69.

Three people 70-79.

One person 80-89.

Fredericton Area, Zone 3 24cas:

Seven children aged nine and under.

Three people 19 and under.

Three people 20-29.

Three people 30-39.

Four people 40-49.

Two people 60-69.

Two people 70-79.

Edmundston region, Zone 4 eight cases:

Two people 19 and under.

One person 20-29.

One person 30-39.

One person 40-49.

One person 60-69.

Two people 70-79.

Campbellton area, zone 5 one case:

Bathurst Region, Zone 6 one case:

Miramichi Region, Zone 7 11cases:

Four children aged nine and under.

Two people 20-29.

Two people 30-39.

One person 40-49.

Two people 70-79.

New Brunswick has recorded 10,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 9,146 recoveries.

A total of 592,211 tests have been carried out to date, including 1,190 since Saturday.

Atlantic COVID Report

Nova Scotia declared 476 new cases on Sunday, breaking another daily record for cases this week. There is no new information on hospitalizations. Seven people were hospitalized on Friday, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 38 cases on Saturday and 23 cases on Sunday. Starting Tuesday afternoon, all fully vaccinated travelers will be required to self-isolate for five days upon arrival. They will have to take aquick testevery day for five days and, if all negative, they can be released from isolation after five full days or 120 hours.

Prince Edward Island reported 13 new cases on Saturday. As of Friday, there were 75 active cases, the highest number of active cases in Prince Edward Island since the pandemic was declared. The number of active cases will be updated on Monday.

Public exhibitions declared on Saturday

The province also shared new exhibit venues on Sunday, with the highest number mentioned in the Fredericton area.

Moncton area, Zone 1:

Dec 12, Between 3 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. – Moncton Press Club (160 Assomption Blvd, Moncton)

(160 Assomption Blvd, Moncton) Dec 17, Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Moncton Hospital, emergency room (135 MacBeath Avenue, Moncton)

(135 MacBeath Avenue, Moncton) Dec 15, Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. –The fisherman’s restaurant(640 Main Street, Shediac)

Saint John area, Zone 2:

Dec 12, between 8.45 a.m. and 10.45 a.m. – Church of the Kings (332 Hampton Road, Quispamsis)

(332 Hampton Road, Quispamsis) Dec 13, Between 3:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. –Canada Games Aquatic Center(50 Union Street, Saint-Jean)

Fredericton area, Zone 3:

December 10, December 12 – Keswick Valley Arena (25 Route 617, Burtts Corner)

(25 Route 617, Burtts Corner) Dec 12, Between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. – Exit 153 Restaurant (383, ch. Centerville, Florenceville-Bristol)

(383, ch. Centerville, Florenceville-Bristol) Dec 10, between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – McConnell Hall – UNB (19 Bailey Drive, Fredericton)

(19 Bailey Drive, Fredericton) Dec 11, 2019 Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Regent Shopping Center Food Court (1381 Regent Street, Fredericton)

(1381 Regent Street, Fredericton) Dec 9 Between noon and 1:30 p.m. – McConnell Hall – UNB (19 Bailey Drive, Fredericton)

(19 Bailey Drive, Fredericton) December 14- Sobey’s (375 Miramichi Road, Oromocto)

(375 Miramichi Road, Oromocto) Dec 13, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Jeff is your independent grocer (220 Main Street, Plaster Rock)

(220 Main Street, Plaster Rock) Dec 4 to Dec 10 – Jeff is your independent grocer (220 Main Street, Plaster Rock)

(220 Main Street, Plaster Rock) Dec 12, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. –Walmart(430 Connell Street, Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Dec 12, Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Jean Coutu (177 Victoria Street, Edmundston)

(177 Victoria Street, Edmundston) Dec 13, Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – NB Alcohol (575 Victoria Street, Edmundston)

(575 Victoria Street, Edmundston) Dec 13, Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. –IGA supermarket (Donat Thriault)(580, rue Victoria, Edmundston

Bathurst region, zone 6

Dec 14, between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Shell Station of the Park (1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville)

(1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville) Dec 15, Between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Shell Station of the Park (1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville)

(1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville) Dec. 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Shell Station of the Park (1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville)

(1078 Rue du Parc, Pacquetville) December 10 – IPC Investment Corporation – Michel Losier (613 Rivire – La-Truite St., Rivire – la-Truite)

(613 Rivire – La-Truite St., Rivire – la-Truite) Dec 13 to 17 Dec. – IPC Investment Corporation – Michel Losier (613 Rivire – La-Truite St., Rivire – la-Truite)

(613 Rivire – La-Truite St., Rivire – la-Truite) Dec 10, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. –Resto-Bar Le Up’n Down(3427, rue Principale, Tracadie-Sheila)

For the complete list of new and previous public exhibition notices, visitprovincial government website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before a possible exposure and who have symptoms should undergo a COVID lab test. They can make an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must self-isolate while awaiting the result of their test.

People who are not fully vaccinated and are not showing symptoms are now encouraged to purchase a COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) home screening kit. They don’t need to self-isolate if they haven’t been instructed by public health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results should be confirmed by a laboratory polymerase chain reaction or PCR test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if the results are negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if they are. expands.

They should also avoid visiting settings where vulnerable populations live, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during this 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before a possible exposure, public health recommends monitoring symptoms for 14 days after possible exposure and taking a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They don’t need to isolate themselves while waiting for their test results.

If they don’t have symptoms, they can get a quick test kit and don’t need to self-isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People who are concerned about having COVID-19 can take an online self-assessment test.

Public health said symptoms of the disease included fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue and severe pain. breathing difficulties.

In children, symptoms also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should stay home, call 811 or their doctor, and follow directions.