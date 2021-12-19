Weakening UK Business Confidence Amid Omicron Spread Requires Urgent Action | Richard Partington

Its formatting to be too familiar. A worsening outlook for the pandemic, a government that is slow to respond, and rapidly weakening confidence among businesses and households.

In many ways, Christmas couldn’t come soon enough for Boris Johnson’s government, amid a storm of bad news as Prime Minister Teflon’s ability to survive the political scandal finally appears to be giving up. But rather than acting as a distraction, the holiday season only highlights the serious problems facing the UK economy that could make matters worse.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has hit businesses hard, with the hospitality sector suffering a wave of cancellations and lost trade during what is expected to be the busiest time of the year. Meanwhile, inflation is at its highest in a decade, in a cost-of-living crisis that worsens before it improves.

Both require action. Yet so far the government has fallen behind, with the cabinet caught in a depressing and familiar conflict between doing the right thing and doing the ideological thing. It should be clear by now that increased state support to protect lives and livelihoods has prevented a much worse toll for the economy during the pandemic.

At the onset of the crisis, Rishi Sunak vowed to do everything in his power to guide Britain, ultimately granting $ 400 billion in support. Before the emergence of Omicron, it was hoped that this would be enough: as the the chancellor used to say, last year’s dire predictions of a 12% unemployment spike have been denied. What he fails to point out is how that estimate was based on his removal of leave in October 2020, a policy he abandoned as the pandemic worsened last winter.

Much has changed since then, not least thanks to vaccines, but there is a worrying sense of déjà vu. Clearly, confidence is running out again in the economy as Omicron spreads, while confidence in governments’ response evaporates. Worse yet, the economic support programs available at the onset of the crisis have largely been dismantled.

As infection rates skyrocket, hospitality venues are voluntarily closing their doors or managing a drop in bookings. According to Opentable figures, the number of diners seated over the past week has fallen to around one-fifth below the equivalent period in 2019. Pubs, theaters and nightclubs are also struggling. With growing speculation about the need for tighter restrictions, the prognosis looks grim.

Sunak was keen to highlight measures introduced before Omicron that could help, such as commercial tariff relief for qualifying retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England, and VAT at a reduced rate of 12, 5% for the hotel industry until March. However, there are signs that further action could be taken soon, after the Chancellor returned from California to virtually meet with business leaders on Friday, who urged him to intervene.

The International Monetary Fund told Sunak last week that contingency plans for a mini-holiday would be needed if Omicron forced the government to shut down parts of the economy, although vaccines and other mitigation measures would make the kind of harsh blockages and extended support deployed a year ago unnecessary.

This is a message echoed by the Bank of England, which argued last week that it was more important to respond to inflationary pressures than Omicron, because it raised interest rates for the first time in three years, arguing that successive waves of Covid tended to come with reduced impact on GDP and consumer spending. As Omicron’s situation worsens and Threadneedle Street withdraws its dovish stance, help from the Treasury will become increasingly important.

Ahead of the Christmas holidays, the top priority should be to support businesses and households through a difficult winter, in response to both Omicron’s economic cooling and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Grants and loans for hospitality, travel and leisure businesses in the hardest hit sectors of the economy are the best place to start, while a targeted restart of leave is expected to be announced to work alongside stricter restrictions.

Torsten Bell, managing director of the Resolution Foundation, believes that such a version of leave is vital, despite the Treasury’s reluctance to focus on specific sectors. While No.11 has long argued that a sector-wide approach is too difficult, those claims are overstated, he says, because that was exactly the approach taken for state-backed grants.

In order to ensure value for money and to best help the hardest hit sectors, threshold tests could be applied; as if a place has closed its doors, or if the VAT returns show a drop in income of at least 50%. Austria has extended its leave scheme until March 2022 with similar access tests.

Whatever the imminent cause of this economic pain, the right policy response is to provide targeted economic support. Reviving a more limited version of the leave scheme is the easiest way to do it and protect household living standards, Bell said.

With a focused approach, the Chancellor would pass both the test of response to Omicron, while acknowledging that the pandemic landscape has fundamentally changed thanks to the immunization program.

The exit strategy should hopefully be clearer than in previous waves, further strengthening the case for temporary and targeted support. procrastinating any longer would waste the progress made from the billions of pounds already spent.