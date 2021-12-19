Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investors of Paysafe Limited f / k / a Foley Trasimeno Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) having suffered substantial losses have the opportunity to conduct a business





SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2021 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that buyers or purchasers of securities of Paysafe Limited f / k / a Foley Trasimène Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE; BFT) between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Recourse Period”) have until February 8, 2022 to apply for appointment as lead applicant in Wiley v. Paysafe Limited f / k / a Foley Trasimeno Acquisition Corp. II, n ° 21-cv-10611. Started in the Southern District of New York on December 10, 2021, Paysafe A class action lawsuit accuses Paysafe and some of the senior executives of Foley Trasimeno Acquisition Corp. II (“FTAC”) for breaches of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. If you wish to serve as the principal applicant of the Paysafe class action, please fill in your information by clicking here. You can also contact the lawyer JC Sanchez from Robbins Geller by calling 800 / 449-4900 or emailing [email protected]. Principal applicant’s requests for Paysafe The class action must be filed with the court no later than February 8, 2022. CASE ALLEGATIONS: FTAC was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC” or “blank check company”) formed for the purpose of carrying out a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares , a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. Paysafe provides digital commerce solutions and claims its solutions extend beyond the card payment functionality of traditional payment providers by offering the advanced capabilities of digital wallets, alternative payment methods and digital currency transactions. . On December 7, 2020, FTAC announced that it and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited had entered into a definitive agreement and merger plan, and that upon closing of the transaction the new combined company will operate as Paysafe with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange. under the acronym PSFE. Prior to the merger, FTAC’s common stock traded on the NYSE under the symbol BFT. The story continues the Paysafe The class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Paysafe was adversely affected by the regulation of gambling in major European markets ; (ii) Paysafe was experiencing performance issues in its Digital Wallet segment; (iii) new e-commerce customer agreements were postponed; and (iv) as a result, the defendants’ positive statements about Paysafe’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and / or lacked reasonable basis. On November 11, 2021, Paysafe announced that it was revising its full-year 2021 revenue forecast down from a range of $ 1,530 to $ 1,550 to a range of $ 1,470 to $ 1,480. dollars. Paysafe attributed the revision to “[g]ambitious regulations and flexibility in the main European markets and performance challenges impacting the segment of digital wallets “and”[t]it changed the scope and timing of new e-commerce customer agreements from the company’s initial expectations for those agreements. Launch of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP a dedicated SPAC working group protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for malpractice. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators and forensic accountants, the PSPC task force is dedicated to eradicating and prosecuting fraud on behalf of aggrieved PSPC investors. The increase in blank check financing presents unique risks for investors. Robbins Geller’s PSPC Task Force represents the forefront of integrity, honesty and fairness in this rapidly developing area of ​​investment. THE MAIN COMPLAINANT PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 allows any investor who purchased Paysafe securities during the Recourse Period to seek appointment as principal plaintiff in the Paysafe class action lawsuit. A principal plaintiff is generally the plaintiff with the greatest financial interest in the remedy sought by the putative class which is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead applicant acts on behalf of all other class members by ordering Paysafe class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can choose a law firm of their choice to litigate the case. Paysafe class action lawsuit. The ability of an investor to participate in any potential future recovery of the Paysafe the class action is not dependent on serving as the principal plaintiff. ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 attorneys in 9 offices across the country, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest US law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller lawyers have secured many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $ 7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Dry. Litigation. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 report ranked Robbins Geller # 1 for recovering $ 1.6 billion from investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other company from securities claimants. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information. Lawyer advertising.

