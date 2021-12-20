COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 33 new cases on Saturday, advises caution over holidays – Peterborough





Peterborough Public Health reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 early Saturday evening. Updates on cases from the regional health unit are rarely released on weekends, however, the health unit said that as of 5 p.m. there were 33 new cases since its last update released around 4 p.m. on Friday. , a new single-day record. The previous single-day record for the health unit was 27 cases reported on April 14, 2021. According to the health unit, there are 78 active cases in its jurisdiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation), up from 63 reported on Friday. A month ago, on November 18, there were 16 active cases. The health unit did not say if there were any new cases of the Omicron variant. At the time of Friday’s update, there were four confirmed cases in the area. The story continues under the ad As of the end of Thursday (most recent data available), the Peterborough Regional Health Center reported four COVID-19 admissions. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit reports that 98 cases of COVID-19 required hospitalization unchanged since December 7 and December 21 required admission to an intensive care unit, the data is unchanged since November 23. Read more: Ontario Announces New Restrictions In Response To Omicron COVID Variant Medical Officer of Health Dr Thomas Piggott said residents are urged to reconsider social gatherings at this time to protect themselves and limit the spread of COVID-19. “This sharp increase in the number of cases is a clear indication that the Omicron variant is circulating in our community,” he said. “I strongly recommend that residents reduce their close contact and reconsider their vacation plans to ensure their safety and reduce the high transmission we are seeing. “Even with the new provincial capacity limits, we expect there will be a significant increase in cases in the coming days. Piggott reminds residents to follow public health advice this holiday season for the best prevention against the transmission of COVID-19. Trending Stories Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say ditch cloth masks

Ontario Announces New Restrictions In Response To Omicron COVID Variant “Staying safe from a COVID-19 infection includes layering,” he said. “We layer on top of each other to go outside in the winter to protect ourselves from the cold and we need to layer our prevention to protect ourselves from COVID-19. The story continues under the ad















Piggott offered five tips to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 for the holiday season. Tips: Consult with local and provincial public health councils before going to a rally

Vaccine: Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available. The health unit says three doses “provide the best protection.” Reduce risk by meeting only with other people outside your household if they are also vaccinated

Testing: Stay home if you are unwell and look for a COVID-19 PCR test to confirm infection. If you have access to a rapid antigen test, use it to make sure you are negative before attending a rally and consider reporting the result, whether positive or negative, to the health unit.

Outside: Gather outside if possible. Otherwise, open the windows to allow good air circulation in small spaces.

Mask and Ventilation: If you gather with people outside your home, make sure the room is well ventilated by opening windows or doors (even a crack) and wear a properly fitted medical mask or N95 respirator mask Rapid antigen tests were available Saturday morning at the Peterborough Farmers Market in the Morrow Building and Saturday evening at the market, after initially being promoted to the Peterborough Memorial Center. However, the Department of Health moved the cast to the Morrow building next to the arena due to fans also attending the Peterborough Petes OHL game. The story continues under the ad Future dates for distribution of tests by the province: Peterborough Farmers’ Market, Morrow Building (151 Lansdowne Street West) from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8.

Lansdowne Place Mall (656 Lansdowne St. W.), hours to be determined, Tuesday December 21 through Thursday December 23.

Peterborough Memorial Center (151 Lansdowne St. W.) 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, December 27.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer Street N.) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday January 5 and Thursday January 6, 2022. See the link » <br />

