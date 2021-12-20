Business
Corrective Forecast Implies Now Is A Bad Time To Deploy Cash Into Equities
The surge in stock market volatility may be just beginning.
Despite a bullish outlook for 2022, Wilmington Trust’s Meghan Shue expects wild swings to intensify as investors digest a less accommodating Federal Reserve and assess new risks associated with the Covid omicron variant.
“Although we are overweight equities, we hold high cash flow because we believe there are likely to be more opportunities that arise,” the company’s chief investment officer told Trading on Friday. Nation ”from CNBC. “Money could be your friend over the next few months. “
The main clues are on a losing streak. The Dow Jones lost 532 points on Friday and posted its worst day of the month. It fell 1.9% last week while the S&P 500 lost 1%.
Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq has fallen 3% and is now down more than 6% from its 52-week high. The Nasdaq has traditionally found it more difficult to withstand a rising growth rate and a slower growth environment.
“When you combine that with high valuations and then continued uncertainty around omicron, you just get a recipe for continued volatility and eventual correction,” said Shue, a CNBC contributor.
Its base scenario calls for stocks to correct up to 10% over the next two to three months. But she refers to it as a buying opportunity.
“Cyclical stocks and value still look very attractive,” she said. “Small caps are also very weak. And, if we go beyond omicron, we could see a rally.”
Overall, Shue, who oversees $ 152 billion in assets, is positive in the US and international markets. According to his company’s bullish forecast for 2022, inflation will normalize, pressures on the supply chain will ease and labor market participation will resume.
“We are going to return to a phase of re-acceleration of the economic cycle,” she said.
Last month, Shue told “Trading Nation” that his company had its biggest overweight in equities ever.
“Actions [are] should always be one of the best performing asset classes, ”said Shue.
