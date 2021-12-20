Long queues for Covid-19 tests as Omicron variant looms





As the Omicron variant spreads faster than any other coronavirus variant before it, White House Biden has pushed to make testing more accessible. They’ve been having this push for months, but critics say it’s not enough.

Supply just can’t keep up with demand, and yet, with Omicron being so much more infectious, testing will become more important than ever, said Mara Aspinall, professor of practice at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions.

“We’re at a very, very precarious time,” Aspinall said. “Testing is our only exit strategy from all of this.”

If people don’t test, it puts the country at risk of further spread of the disease.

“Testing is essential because without it there is no way people are isolating themselves,” Aspinall said. Most illnesses in the United States are still caused by the Delta variant. In addition to the usual demand for testing, the current increase is coming from people with a few different needs, she said. Some have symptoms, and with the flu and other viruses circulating, they want to know if they have Covid-19. Others want to test before getting on the plane or spending time with their families over Christmas. Both are big reasons to take a test, she said, but the offer of testing just isn’t ready for them. “Just a week ago I thought we might have enough testing, but if Omicron ends up at 200,000 or 300,000 cases a day, we probably don’t have enough testing,” Aspinall said. . “Every step of the way, we thought it was close enough, and now we know it’s not close enough.” Last week, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients insisted that “there are a lot of free tests across the country.” Since then, cases have increased dramatically in some states. The United States now registers an average of 121,707 new cases of Covid-19 each day, according to Johns Hopkins University. New case rates have remained stable over the past week, but at levels last seen in September at the end of the summer outbreak. And cases are increasing at a much faster rate in parts of the Northeast, Midwest, and South. White House press secretary Jen Psaki mocked Last week when asked if the tests should be free and distributed, available everywhere. “Should we send one to every American?” ” she asked. However, similar initiatives already exist at the local level in some cities. New York Mayor Bill deBlasio on Thursday announcement the city would start distributing half a million rapid Covid-19 home tests for free through community organizations. There are also programs in Ohio that distribute rapid tests to public libraries. In Atlanta , a program called Say Yes! Covid Test sends tests to homes in certain zip codes. While some public health experts have said they would like the federal government to send tests to everyone, as some European countries are doing, Aspinall doesn’t think it would be possible. The program would be expensive and may require additional funding from Congress which may not be available. Second, not everyone who gets one would use the tests, and the tests are too important to waste. When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked at a press briefing on Monday why the US government hasn’t made rapid tests free like other countries, Zients doubled down on his claim that the country has enough tests. “There is enough testing capacity in this country”, Zients noted , adding that “the tests are free in many places across the country.” Zients noted , “Our goal is to give free tests to anyone who wants one in the most effective and efficient way possible.” In that vein, the Biden administration has taken steps to make Covid-19 testing more accessible. As Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pointed out in a December 3 interview, the United States is “doing a lot to step up testing”, including offering Covid tests. 19 at major international airports and a free PCR. tests at 10,000 sites across the country. In early December, President Joe Biden also announced that insurance companies would be required to pay for home tests, as part of a multi-pronged effort to curb a possible winter surge. It comes months after his administration announced a $ 1 billion investment in rapid testing, including retailers such as Walmart, Amazon and Kroger to sell rapid home test kits at cost for three months. Yet experts say these efforts, while a good start, are not enough. According to Aspinall, the country must also increase programs like Say yes Covid test who get more tests in the hands of people who cannot or cannot afford it, and target areas with a high social vulnerability index. Why testing in the United States is delaying The reasons why tests cannot meet demand vary. Some problems come from the testing industry. “Companies don’t always have enough staff to handle a large number of third shifts,” Aspinall said. But perhaps the biggest problem lies in the regulatory environment itself. Companies like Roche and Siemens have publicly stated that they have submitted their Covid-19 rapid tests for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Aspinall said, but the tests have not yet been authorized. These same tests are already in use in Asia. We don’t know what the hold-up with the FDA is. “We have to find a way, whether it’s personnel or whatever, to provide enough resources for the FDA,” Aspinall said. Alex Tabarrok, professor of economics at George Mason University and co-author of a website on FDA policy and reform, told CNN that “the FDA has been too slow to approve rapid antigen tests As a result, the prices for these tests are much higher in the United States than in the rest of the world. Michael Mina, a testing expert and epidemiologist who works as the scientific director of biotech software company eMed, believes the FDA is thinking all wrong with the Covid-19 rapid tests. The agency views these tests as a medical device, and medical devices require “long and slow clinical trials that take months and months and millions of dollars.” He said instead that the FDA should view them as a public health tool. Mina said he didn’t want the FDA to accept substandard testing, but lower sensitivity would be acceptable. “If I’m thinking about public health, I need a really quick test. It doesn’t have to be as sensitive as a PCR test,” Mina said. He said he has spoken to manufacturers who perform several million tests a day, which will not bother the US market as the standard is too high and many other countries are buying them. “The FDA doesn’t really seem able to move. It’s a terribly terrible problem,” Mina said. What is clear is that the country must do everything in its power to increase access to testing, Aspinall said. “Testing it and isolating it is the way to slow it down and stop it,” Aspinall said. “We can no longer kill the virus.”

