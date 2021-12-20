COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 108 new cases, at least 30 Omicron cases identified – New Brunswick





New Brunswick has reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed that 30 cases in the province to date have been identified as the Omicron variant. There were also 82 recoveries reported on Sunday. Of the new cases, 23 were in zone 1 (Moncton area), 40 were in zone 2 (Saint John area), 24 were in zone 3 (Fredericton area), eight were in zone 4 (region Edmundston), one was in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), one was in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 11 were in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). Read more: Mount Allison and Moncton Universities to Begin Semester 2022 Online A total of 43 people are hospitalized, including 13 in intensive care. The province said in a press release that among those hospitalized, 26 are over 60 and seven are on ventilators. There is no one under 19 hospitalized. The story continues under the ad They note that six of those hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons but contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks in hospitals. Trending Stories Which masks work best against Omicron? Experts are divided, but most say ditch cloth masks

Britain reports 10,000 new Omicron cases, ‘major incident’ reported in London “Most of these people have mild to moderate symptoms,” the province wrote. Public health has reported that 82.6% of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 89.4% have received their first dose and 13.3 have received a booster dose. The province is currently at level 1 of the COVID-19 winter plan, with additional interim measures: People should limit their family contacts to a maximum of 20 Steady.

The distance must be maintained at all times in businesses, retail stores, gyms, salons and spas. Restaurant meals are still allowed but two meters must be kept between tables and proof of vaccination is always required.

Entertainment centers, including cinemas, professional sports venues, casinos, etc., will operate at 50% capacity with a distance of two meters. More information on current measures is available on the websiteGovernment of New Brunswick website.















10:14

Alghabra on Return of Omicron Driven Travel Advisories and Restrictions





Previous video



Next video



© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8461880/nb-covid-19-update-dec-19-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos