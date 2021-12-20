REIT Trend: Buy IPOs to Leverage Listings, Sell Stocks to Cut Losses





Selling on the stock exchange and buying IPOs seems to be the currency of foreign portfolio investors (REITs) these days. While REITs have pulled funds from the stock markets following the monetary tightening plans of global central banks like the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, they have been major investors in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) that have hit the primary market in recent years. month.

In December alone, as REITs withdrew Rs 25,252 crore from stock markets, they invested Rs 11,782 crore in IPOs. Foreign investors had invested Rs 40,562 crore ($ 5.40 billion) in the primary market while they had withdrawn Rs 73,526 crore ($ 9.80 billion) from the stock markets between October 1 and on December 17, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). So far, in calendar year 2021, REITs have withdrawn Rs 47,126 crore from the stock markets, but have invested Rs 78,433 crore in the primary market. With the exception of some IPOs like Paytm and Star Health Insurance, REITs have made money in most issues, especially some unicorns, which have hit the primary market this year. Investment bankers say foreign investors have sought to post gains in IPO investments. In fact, they wanted a bigger quota from the main investors and asked the market regulator Sebi to consider different funds of a group as a single entity so that various entities could apply for the IPO as one. category. Most of the foreign funds, which were assigned as key investors, sold shares after the 30-day blocking period. On the other hand, stock markets are digesting the hawkish stance of major international central banks amid rising Omicron cases and inflation. As markets around the world continued to calibrate inflation currents, monetary policies and Omicron, the beacon of pessimism spread to national stock exchanges as well. REITs have withdrawn funds daily this month, said Yesha Shah, head of equity research, Samco Securities. As the European Central Bank took a small step backwards to reverse crisis stimulus while keeping borrowing costs down next year, the Bank of England surprised markets by raising rates on interest for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Indeed, REITs have been net sellers since April 2021 with the exception of September. Bank Nifty was a major victim of this selling frenzy, with most of the index’s top ten constituents seeing a sequential decline in REIT holdings for the quarter ended September 2021. If the US Fed and other major banks Central rates hike, REIT outflows are expected to intensify in the coming weeks. Moreover, the sale of REITs at the end of the year is also in play as they counted profit to show higher returns and profits. In an effort to step up efforts against high inflation for nearly four decades, the Fed has signaled that its reign of accommodative policy is drawing to a close. The planned acceleration of the $ 30 billion per month reduction will end pandemic bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for a hike in the federal funds rate. Fed officials predict three rate hikes in 2022, two the following year and two more in 2024. The well-heralded interest rate hike trajectory, as well as a less hawkish-than-expected policy, have brought comfort much needed and helped US markets recover. Back home, although our central bank provided no future direction, Nifty also ended his four-day losing streak and temporarily closed in the green after the Fed announcement, Shah said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/market/fpi-trend-buy-ipos-to-gain-from-listings-7680952/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos