ASX falls, after large losses on Wall Street amid Omicron fears





Australian stocks fell in afternoon trading, after losses on Wall Street ended last week as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant persisted. Key points: ASX got off to negative trading start after large losses on Wall Street

Omicron cases raise concerns over blow to global economy Minutes of last RBA board meeting to be released on Tuesday The ASX 200 was down 0.3% to 7,283 points at 12:33 AEDT, with heavy losses in Energy (-3pc) and Financials (-1.4pc) stocks. Magellan (-28.3 pc), CIMIC (-15.4 pc) and St Barbara (-6.7 pc) were among the worst performers, while BlueScope Steel (+3.6 pc) and Viva Energy (3 , 5 pc) have progressed. The last week before Christmas is expected to be quiet, and the RBA board minutes for the December meeting to be released on Tuesday are unlikely to offer anything new beyond what Governor Lowe addressed the last week. Major Wall Street indices fell on Friday, weighed down by cyclical stocks closely tied to the economy, as investors more quickly digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus measures. A Fed announcement last week signaling the likelihood of three 25 basis point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 to tackle the spike in inflation had sparked a move toward cyclical stocks, but these gains turned out to be short-lived. Bond purchases are expected to end in May The Reserve Bank governor is laying out options for his stimulus packages next year, with the outcome largely depending on the Omicron outbreak. Read more Ten of the top 11 sector indices in the S&P 500 fell, with financials falling 2.2% the most weighing on the benchmark. Only the real estate sector escaped losses. Other economically sensitive sectors, notably energy, industry and materials, also fell. Tech stocks fell 1%, but moderated their declines in the early afternoon. Apple, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon and Microsoft fell between 0.5% and 1.4%. Traders also pointed to the year-end tax sale and simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures and index options contracts known as triple witchcraft as potential causes of volatility. . “People are closing their positions on a day like this because we have a long weekend ahead for Christmas next week, especially institutions as they clear their books, and also a combination of tax-ending sales. of the year, “said Peter Cardillo, Head of Market. economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “The general mood for next year is going to be positive, but everything is based on the macroeconomic outlook.” Omicron jig Global stocks also retreated on Friday amid concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has had an impact on trading sentiment since late November. The pan-European EUROSTOXX 50 fell 1%, the German DAX fell 0.7%, although the UK FTSE 100 reversed the trend with a rise of 0.1%. Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 was up 0.1% last Friday. The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index gained 0.8 percent, after falling more than 10 percent from a record high in early November. The Australian dollar ended lower last week, down 0.8% to 0.71 cents US, and is trading around that level this morning. The price of Brent crude oil ended last week around US $ 73 a barrel, but had fallen further this morning to US $ 72.16 as of 11:00 AEDT.

