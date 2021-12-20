Almost Half of FTSE 350 Companies Now Have BAME Directors | Corporate governance





The number of FTSE 350 companies with a director of color has jumped 108% in the past year as companies face increased pressure to increase diversity in key leadership roles. The increase means that 123 of the largest listed companies now have a Black, Asian or Ethnic Minority (BAME) director on the board, up from just 59 last year, according to Thomson Reuters who compiled the data. That’s almost half of the FTSE 350, at 45%. It is important that companies continue to make improvements in this area, as there does not appear to be a slowdown in the drivers of increased diversity on the board and in management, including pressure from politicians and regulators, said Hilary Owens Gray, director of practical law at Thomson Reuters. . Evidence shows that more diverse businesses can be more successful businesses and ultimately deliver better long-term returns for shareholders. The increase in representation comes as companies rush to meet voluntary deadlines to appoint at least one BAME director to their boards of directors as part of the government-backed Parker review, which tracks ethnic diversity in listed companies. The review, which launched in 2017, gave FTSE 100 companies until the end of 2021 to nominate at least one director at the board level of BAME. The same target has been set for FTSE 250 companies, but with a deadline of 2024. It also follows that UK regulators plan to require listed companies to achieve ethnic and gender representation goals on their boards, or publish an explanation of why they continue to be. lagging behind. The proposals, which would require changes to the UK’s listing, disclosure and transparency rules, would also require listed companies to publish data on the gender and ethnicity of their boards, as well as on positions. of management. Currently, women make up 39 percent of all board positions in the FTSE 100, up from 35 percent last year, occupying a total of 402 positions, according to a Thompson Reuters study. Around 46 companies now have boards where women hold at least 40% of positions, up from 31 in 2020 and only 25 in 201, suggesting that significant progress has been made towards gender parity at the board level. administration, according to the report. However, representation at management level was much lower, with women making up just 14% of positions in the UK’s 100 largest listed companies. The FTSE 350 companies are making great strides in increasing diversity at the board level. However, there is more progress to be made, Gray said.

