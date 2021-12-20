Ryanair bids farewell to the London Stock Exchange





The company, which is Europe’s largest low-cost airline, is listed on the Euronext Dublin stock exchange. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Ryanair (RYA.L) bid farewell to the London Stock Exchange (LSEG.L) after confirming earlier its intention to delist its shares due to EU post-Brexit property rules. The airline has asked the authorities to cancel its listing on the main London market because the trading volume of the shares on the LSE does not justify the costs associated with that listing and admission to trading. He added that trading in the city had significantly reduced as a percentage of its overall stock activity during the year. The company, which is Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, is listed on the Euronext Dublin stock exchange and has already asked some of its investors in the UK to sell shares to ensure it meets the mandate since Brexit. While UK holders have not been allowed to buy Ryanair shares for a few months, the delisting will take effect in London from December 20, with the last trading day being December 17. Read more: London Stock Exchange: year in IPOs The move away from the London Stock Exchange is in line with a general trend for trading in shares of EU companies after Brexit and is potentially more serious for Ryanair due to the long-standing ban on non-citizens Europeans to buy ordinary Ryanair tickets. the actions have been extended to British nationals following Brexit, the company said when the news first broke. Russ Mold, chief investment officer of AJ Bell, said earlier this month: For a company that emphasizes costs, it seems the expense of maintaining a UK listing isn’t ‘accumulate more given the drop in trading volumes. getaway before Christmas. If Shell’s decision to pivot to London was seen as a Brexit victory, it should be characterized as a Brexit loss in some quarters, after restrictions were introduced on UK investors buying its shares early in the year. year. Read more: Everything you need to know about travel compensation plans Ryanair said on Thursday it planned to fly around 10% fewer passengers in December and January due to customer concerns about the Omicron variant. The story continues It predicts it will carry around 10 million people this month instead of the 11 million planned, and plans to cut capacity by around 10% in January. “Where it really struck us were the first weeks of December, bookings in and out of Ireland and the UK. The rest of the continent still travels for business and leisure group chief executive Michael O’Leary told The Guardian in a statement. interview. The panic is largely confined to the UK and Ireland. Across the continent, there has been a much more reasoned approach “towards Omicron”. Watch: What are PSPCs?

