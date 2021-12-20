The major market questions for 2022

The figures border on the incomprehensible. Since the start of the pandemic, central banks have injected $ 32 billion into markets around the world, which is equivalent to buying $ 800 million in financial assets every hour for the past 20 months, according to Bank of America. Global market capitalization climbed $ 60 billion.

But inflation has risen and, keen to keep prices under control, the US Federal Reserve announced last week that its asset purchases would end in March, with three interest rate hikes likely next year.

In this context, these are the big questions for banks and investors for 2022.

Inflation: if it is not transient, then what?

Central banks did an about-face on inflation in 2021, moving from being confident that it was a “transitory” reflection of the post-containment rebound to an acceptance that it is more persistent. In November, US consumer prices climbed at the fastest pace since 1982, Eurozone prices rose a record 4.9% and UK figures hit a 10-year high .

Yet many banks and investors expect a pullback.

Morgan Stanley predicts that while prices are likely to remain high next year, their rate of increase will peak in early 2022 as oil prices fall and supply chain problems ease.

Columbia Threadneedle also cites “supply chain improvements” as a major reason it believes inflation will “eventually go down” in 2022. This raises the alarming prospect that the Fed will start raising rates as inflation is falling.

But BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, predicts that rising inflation will persist “for years to come.”

Goldman Sachs expects US consumer staples to remain above 4% until next year. The willingness of central banks to tolerate higher inflation will keep inflation-adjusted bond yields relatively low, which should also support stock markets, according to the report.

He expects positive global equity market returns and negative government bond returns for the second year in a row, the first time this combination has occurred in half a century.

Central banks have started turning off the taps, or at least signaling that they will do so next year. Investors fear that they will end up repressing too much.

David Folkerts-Landau, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, says that if inflation fails to moderate, central banks will take a “more aggressive monetary tightening stance, causing a strongly negative reaction in financial markets and very probably a major economic recession “.

UBS says a central bank policy error is one of the “key risks to investors and the global economy in 2022”. Bank of America adds that the markets “are moving from a period when central banks have tried to be predictable and suppress volatility to a period when they will increasingly be the source of surprises.”

Will US stocks continue to rise?

“Customers tell us market momentum has peaked, profits peaked, liquidity peaked, central banks will tighten, you should take profits,” said Mislav Matejka, head of the global and European equity strategy at JPMorgan. “We don’t agree with that.”

Goldman Sachs expects the S&P 500 to climb a further 9% by the end of 2022.

There are concerns, however, that gains in equities, especially in the foamy corners of the market, may not be sustainable.

Morgan Stanley says its base scenario is for the S&P to drop 5%. Bank of America, meanwhile, predicts that the economic deceleration and rising interest rates will lead to a 3% drop in the main gauge of US stocks.

What prospects for Europe?

The European Central Bank faces a “difficult and volatile” environment for prices heading into next year, said Frederik Ducrozet, senior strategist at Pictet Wealth Management.

“The general outlook is for permanently high inflation, but also for permanently high inflation volatility,” he said.

The ECB pledged last week to cut its bond buying program during the pandemic in response to the price hike, while reiterating that rate hikes will have to wait until 2023.

The consensus expects, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, that the Stoxx 600 Index will rise 6% as economic growth continues and bond yields remain low. Still, Bank of America expects these trends to reverse in 2022, with the Stoxx falling 10%.

Ben Ritchie, head of European equities at Abrdn, the Edinburgh-based asset manager, said investors should focus on companies with strong competitive positions, pricing power and access to structural growth engines.

While valuation multiples for European equities are a challenge, Ritchie says the healthcare, consumer goods and financials sectors offer “a lot of opportunities.”

Pimco, however, predicts that European stocks will be “more contested” due to a combination of unfavorable sector composition, headwinds on energy prices and growing unease around the outlook for Covid-19.

Jordan Rochester, forex strategist at Nomura, said the upward pressures on energy, food and service prices will mean the overall European inflation rate will remain uncomfortably high next year.

It notes that the price of gas in Europe has risen by around 573 percent this year, reflecting concerns that Germany could run out of supply during the winter. The rising cost of gasoline pushes up the prices of fertilizers, which are strongly correlated with the price of food. Consumers are likely to respond to these developments with demands for higher wages, Rochester says.

Watch out for the French presidential elections in April.

What future for China and emerging markets?

“Emerging markets have had a really awful year and there are going to be a lot more awful headlines. . . partly because [China’s] The zero Covid policy is going to be difficult to maintain, especially with Omicron, ”said Chris Jeffery, multi-asset manager and head of rates and inflation at LGIM.

China’s CSI 300 stock index fell 3% this year after policymakers in Beijing imposed further restrictions on technology, education and real estate companies.

Meanwhile, Claudia Calich, Head of Emerging Market Debt at M&G Investments, says China’s real estate industry issues are a reminder of the dangers and fragility that may lurk in Asian corporate bond markets, until recently. an area of ​​growing interest for international investors.

Calich added that investors should brace themselves for “significant downside risks” in emerging markets if the severity of the virus turns out to be worse than expected, especially among the many countries that still have largely unvaccinated populations.